“Islam is a Religion of Peace” Will Not Solve Problems Created By U.S. Empire

By Aleyah Hassan

These days, it seems that certain reactions are a given when a crime is carried out by a Muslim. Following any such attack on U.S. soil, two things can be expected. There will be widely circulated articles and news clips repeating the headlines “suspected ties to ISIS,” “radical Islamic terrorism,” and “jihadist terror” like a broken record. Political figures, news anchors, and celebrities will use their platforms to say “where are the Muslims and why aren’t they condemning ISIS?” or “The Muslim community can and should do more to root out extremists.” Hate groups will band together and claim to use their first and second amendment rights in the most patriotic way by standing outside of mosques yelling slurs and insults at Muslim men, women, and children with their hands wrapped firmly around their automatic assault rifles. In response to this, or even in preparation for this kind of backlash, Muslims will share statuses and tweets about Muslim community leaders who condemn ISIS and say that Islam is a religion of peace. Muslims will go into the comment sections of facebook and post the famous Quran verse, “whoever kills an innocent person, it is as though he has killed all of mankind” in response to another guys hateful anti-Muslim comment. Muslims will set up marches and put up billboards saying, “Hey ISIS, you suck. From #ActualMuslims” in hopes of dispelling misconceptions about Islam.

This cycle has persisted for some time now. Moustafa Bayoumi writes ““in the aftermath of 9/11, Arab and Muslim Americans have been compelled, time and again, to apologize for acts they did not commit, to condemn acts they never condoned and to openly profess loyalties that, for most U.S. citizens, are merely assumed.” Yet despite the apologizes, condemnations, and professions, their voices still aren’t heard.” Muslim community leaders, imams, and regular mosque goers have been condemning terrorism until they’re blue in the face. Regardless of the countless condemnations available, twitter and facebook comment sections never cease to become flooded with accusations and hateful language. If the same people using social media to send out these tweets would move their mouse up a few inches, open up a new tab, type in “Muslims condemn ISIS,” then I think they could put those 140 characters on Twitter to better use. What they would find is an actual website containing more than 712 pages of Muslims condemning stuff.

But my article isn’t about an Islamophobe’s facebook comment. My article is about Muslims and their need to answer this racist rhetoric with “Islam is a religion of peace" and "Islam does not condone terrorism." Because to put it plainly, this hate does not originate from a place of misunderstanding. This hate is a product of U.S. policies that create racism at home so the U.S. can continue wreaking devastation abroad. Simply, ISIS will remain our biggest enemy as long as the U.S. Empire needs it to in order to create a spectacle of fear and make sure U.S. interests are being met.

In the 2016 presidential debates, discussing foreign policy, specifically how to defeat ISIS, had taken center stage. In fact, ISIS was President Trump’s go to answer… even when it didn’t make a whole lot of sense. In response to questions regarding his sexually aggressive and vulgar comments about women, Trump responded, “Yes, I’m very embarrassed by it. I hate it. But it’s locker room talk, and it’s one of those things. I will knock the hell out of ISIS. We’re going to defeat ISIS. ISIS happened a number of years ago in a vacuum that was left because of bad judgment. And I will tell you, I will take care of ISIS.” Although not always in response to questions that have nothing to do with it, stepping up attacks has been a disturbingly normal undertaking for Presidents in the past. In December of 2009, the Obama administration unveiled their plans to escalate the war in Afghanistan and to increase drone attacks in Pakistan because as he said in his speech, “ this is the epicenter of violent extremism practiced by Al-Qaeda. It is from here that we were attacked on 9/11, and it is from here that new attacks are being plotted as I speak.” Only, months before in April, the State Department released a terrorism report that states, “al Qaeda… and associated networks continued to lose ground, both structurally and in court or world public opinion.” Not only is there a disconnect between what is actually happening in the Middle East and the response of the U.S. Empire, but the U.S. has had kind of a weird relationship with terrorist organizations in the past.

ISIS is the biggest enemy and security threat of the U.S. at this moment as demonstrated by news outlets and politicians. It’s why we have a war… I mean defense budget that is larger than the next eight countries combined. It’s a must because we need to protect our freedoms, and we have to liberate those who are oppressed overseas by dropping bombs on, currently, seven countries. However, the U.S.’s convictions and alliances have shifted quite a bit in the past. ISIS is our biggest enemy now… until they aren’t. Just like Al-Qaeda is, unless they are Al-Qaeda-linked Syrian rebels, in which case the U.S. is on board. Just like the Taliban was, except before they were our enemy, we were more than willing to forge a relationship and overlook their brutal treatment of Afghanis as long as we could build a pipeline to gas and natural resources in the Caspian Sea. And it’s quite strange how the U.S. was more than willing to invade Afghanistan illegally because the U.S. had an unwavering passion to fight for the rights of oppressed women in this oil rich country, but apparently that unwavering passion wavered just a little when the U.S. was willing to work with Hekmatyar and his group and give them large sums of aid, full well knowing he and his men threw acid in the faces of women who refused to wear the veil.

The U.S. has not only worked with these groups, but has also played a monumental role in the creation of these organizations. Members of Al-Qaeda, when they were being funded, trained, and armed by the CIA as the Mujahedeen, were considered by President Reagan to be “freedom fighters.” Members of ISIS were radicalized within U.S. detention facilities. According to Andrew Keane Woods, during the U.S.’s occupation of Iraq, more than 100,000 prisoners would pass through a detention facility known as Camp Bucca. It is here that Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the father of ISIS, had the chance to make crucial connections. Woods writes, “When he was detained, he did not appear to be involved in the insurgency; ten months later when he was released, he had the connections and influence that would enable him to launch ISIS.” Children in Afghanistan learned how to solve equations using U.S. sponsored textbooks that taught them to scratch out the eyes of their enemies and cut off their legs. According the Mahmood Mamdani, the U.S. gave a $50 million dollar grant to the University of Nebraska to put together children’s textbooks to send to schools in Afghanistan. A fourth grade textbook, according to Mamdani, contained the question, “The speed of a Kalashnikov (the ubiquitous Soviet-made semiautomatic machine gun) bullet is 800 meters per second. If a Russian is at a distance of 3200 meters from a mujahid, and that mujahid aims at the Russians head, calculate how many seconds it will take for the bullet to strike the Russian in the forehead.” It seems that the U.S. was more than okay with radical Islamic terrorists as long as they were anti-communist radical Islamic terrorists.

When Muslims respond to terrorist attacks with respectability politics, with making sure that people know Muslims are peaceful and kind and would never condone such a thing and are just as American as the next guy, they are simply missing the point. The point is that ISIS is a product of U.S. Empire. Extremism and terrorism are not biologically wired into a Muslim’s DNA like Bernard Lewis and Samuel Huntington might like to preach. They are the result of U.S. wars and U.S. occupation and U.S. sanctions that have crippled economies and ruined lives. When Muslims are speaking about being just and never harming an innocent life, who is speaking out for the innocent lives that have been decimated with our tax dollars while we wrongfully accept instead of delegitimizing the notion that this has anything to do with Islam in the first place?