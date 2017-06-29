Israeli Artist Yotam Mahler Begs The Question: What Is Your Art?

Singer, songwriter, producer and photographer Yotam Mahler recently premiered his new single “What Is Your Art?” along with a photo series of the same name on Polyester Zine. Based in Tel Aviv, Mahler has released the two as a sonic and visual experience that complement one another, where the song begs the question and the images provide an answer. While there are many responses to the question “what is your art,” the answer for this particular group of drag queens and transgenders is apparent in the striking images Mahler has captured.

Mahler explores the ever-evolving human constructs of identity and gender through his subjects who go by Nona-Chalant, Gili Basson, and Leila. He started producing, writing and arranging the track two years ago in his recording studio in downtown Tel Aviv where he began to befriend and spend time with the transgender prostitutes who frequently worked nearby. As he spent more and more time with them, they shared their stories and experiences, inspiring him to frame their bizarrely beautiful lives through the lens of his camera.

“While living and working in a studio in downtown Tel Aviv I met several transgenders who worked as prostitutes, but one girl really caught my eye with her beauty and intelligence,” Mahler explains. “It took me a year to convince her to be photographed. Around the same time I performed in the Tel Aviv LGBT film festival where I met Nona-Chalant, a sensitive queen icon [and] she invited me to an ‘alternative’ fashion show she produced with various transgender models and upcoming fashion designers.”

After becoming welcomed into and immersed by the LGBT community, Mahler’s fascination and appreciation for their culture grew. His photo series was shot at his 19th century European ambassador-style house, a perfect backdrop for the theme of grace which Mahler aimed to embody. Beautiful color palettes and elegant clothing makes each photograph a still image of living art. Because of the intimate friendship that Mahler forged with his subjects, he was able to extract evocative and honest poses from them that were as organic as they were ephemeral.

Though the track came first, the photo series could not have been conceived without it. It was the opening of his creative flow state which led him to the studio which was located near the transgender prostitutes who inspired him to connect the two. The fate of the music and the images it begot are intertwined.

“The track is representing different faces and voices in me, just as the girls in the photos,” Mahler says as he describes the synthesis of these two projects. “Normally it’s expected for transgenders to be seen as eccentric and provocative but I wanted to embrace the opposite—to show the grace in each one of them.”

Mahler’s images evoke a sense of classic beauty, despite their modern subject matter. In addition to sharing this graceful side of an all-to-often misconstrued community, he is showing the power of reaching out to each other as human beings. By making contact with these individuals, he not only found inspiration, he found connection. “I learned that I am blessed to have the gift of uniting people,” says Mahler.

Enjoy Mahler’s beautiful photo series below:

Yotam Mahler

