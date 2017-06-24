Yesterday was International Quds Day, an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and criticize the Israeli government. With major demonstrations taking place across the globe, including one in Dupont Circle, let’s examine some under-appreciated characteristics of Israeli politics. Because while it is certainly a democracy of sorts, it has powerfully illiberal and undemocratic elements; the Jewish State is at war with itself over political fundamentals, and it has been for some time.

In a preliminary vote last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) approved a bill entitled “Israel: The Nation-State of the Jewish People.” If passed, it will powerfully undermine the principle of equal citizenship—a hallmark of political liberalism—in the interest of cementing Israel’s Jewish identity.

In part, the bill reads: “The right to realize national self-determination in the state of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.” Although Arab-Israelis and other minorities could still gain formal citizenship, they would never be able to become members of the polity in full standing. Any non-Jewish Israeli will automatically be deemed an outsider under the law.

To be sure, this “outsider” status is already implied. For example, take the Israeli education system: in Arab schools, which are significantly under-resourced, non-Jewish students must learn Hebrew and study Jewish subjects, although there is no corresponding requirement for biculturalism in Jewish schools. Essentially, all citizens are taught that the history of the Jewish people is the history of the Israeli nation, and if you fall on the wrong side of it—a matter in which you have little to no control—you are not truly Israeli. The Nation-State bill would make this explicit.

However, the bill goes beyond de jure exclusion of non-Jews from the national community; its other provisions would bolster the broader argument that Arab-Israelis are second-class citizens. For example, the bill downgrades Arabic from its current status as an official language, authorizes the creation of Jewish-only communities , and includes an article requiring judges to consult halakha (Jewish religious law) in cases where existing Israeli law offers no solutions. Moreover, it may become a Basic Law, granting it quasi-constitutional status and requiring a special majority to repeal.

Among others, Yedidia Stern—a widely-cited law professor at Bar-Ilan University and a vice president of the Israel Democracy Institute—has expressed concern that the bill prioritizes Israel’s Jewish identity over its commitment to equality. However, the legislation is not out of character for a state that continues to wrestle with its foundational national purpose.

Indeed, the bill highlights a crucial point of friction in Israeli politics: should Israel be a Jewish state or a liberal-democratic one? Can it be both? There are no clear answers to these questions, and the nation’s two aspirational principles often clash.

This duality is nothing new, though. The Israeli Declaration of Independence begins: “The Land of Israel was the birthplace of the Jewish people. Here their spiritual, religious, and political identity was shaped. Here they first...created cultural values of national and universal significance.” This passage is best understood as an attempt to affix a particular moral-political character to the fledgling Israeli state, suggesting that its raison d’etre is to be the homeland for the Jewish people.

However, the founding document contains a competing commitment to familiar liberal-democratic principles: “[Israel] will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice, and peace...it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex.”

To be sure, in some forms, state religions are perfectly compatible with liberal-democracy. However, they can be problematic insofar as they undermine the life prospects of “other” groups in an illiberal or undemocratic manner.

Unfortunately, as a Jewish State, Israel often does exactly that. In Apple of Gold, Gary Jacobsohn puts it well: “Whatever the degree of ethnoreligious autonomy (and legal equality) in Israel, it is not accompanied by real equality...Israel’s Jewish community obviously enjoys a privileged status.” In addition to their embodiment in the Nation-State bill, these claims are supported with striking evidence.

Consider Israeli occupation of the West Bank, which turned fifty in May. How long can Israel invoke emergency powers before the policy becomes unacceptably undemocratic? Indeed, in a 2010 speech former Prime Minister Ehud Barak condemned the persistent denial of political participation for Palestinians who live under Israeli control. By maintaining the status quo, Barak warned, “Israel [will become] either non-Jewish or non-democratic.”

Additionally, some income tax deductions, as well as several social security and welfare benefits are legally restricted to relatives of army veterans or yeshiva students—a thinly veiled way of saying “Jews-only” (a few Arabs do enlist, but this is quite rare).

Lastly, while property seizures in Palestine have historically been made by the military government, a February law retroactively legalized Jewish settlements. As Raja Shehadeh puts it, “There is something...newly pernicious about this bill. The [Knesset]...is legislating for the West Bank as if it were formally annexed to Israel.”

Now, whether these examples alone undermine Israel’s status as a liberal democracy is debatable. But it is clear that the Nation-State bill is indicative of a broader trend.

The tension in Israeli Constitutionalism is deeply-rooted in complex historical forces, and thus, it is understandable. Nevertheless, if Israel hopes to remain the vanguard of liberal democracy in the Middle East, illiberal and undemocratic elements like these are deeply problematic.

A pedagogical Supreme Court might have helped pull the state toward its liberal-democratic aspirations, but in “rifted democracies” like Israel, the judiciary’s proper role is a normative-political question. Especially in areas of social controversy, where the grounds of judicial activism remain nebulous, the Court should avoid overreach.

In the Israeli tug-of-war over principles, liberal democracy’s prospects do not look promising—settlement construction goes on (even in Jerusalem) , opinion polls have revealed some worrying figures, and while secular Jews are relatively more committed to democratic principles when they conflict with halakha, demographic trends may bring matters to a head in years to come.