Issa Rae is on her way to becoming an icon in the entertainment industry, but in a new magazine spread, she’s paying homage to some black women icons who’ve come before her.
In an editorial for Hannah magazine published Wednesday, the “Insecure” actress channels three black women who have made major contributions to music: Nina Simone, Solange, and Missy Elliott.
Styled by fashion team Wayman and Micah and photographed by Elton Anderson Jr., Rae captured the ethereal grace of Solange, the deep power of Simone, and the undeniable cool of Elliott in the photo series.
On Wednesday night, Missy Elliot herself gave her stamp of approval:
Rae is currently starring on the second season of her hit HBO series, “Insecure,” which she also executive produces.
CONVERSATIONS