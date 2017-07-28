Issa Rae is on her way to becoming an icon in the entertainment industry, but in a new magazine spread, she’s paying homage to some black women icons who’ve come before her.

Got to be myself AND some of my favorite women for @HannahMagazine: Nina, Solange, Missy! Order your copy at: https://t.co/wbfVSZfa46 pic.twitter.com/E8YCyBZctO — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) July 26, 2017

In an editorial for Hannah magazine published Wednesday, the “Insecure” actress channels three black women who have made major contributions to music: Nina Simone, Solange, and Missy Elliott.

Styled by fashion team Wayman and Micah and photographed by Elton Anderson Jr., Rae captured the ethereal grace of Solange, the deep power of Simone, and the undeniable cool of Elliott in the photo series.

On Wednesday night, Missy Elliot herself gave her stamp of approval:

Yoooo @IssaRae nailed this pic! Big up!!!! You did that🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥 https://t.co/kRRRKkGC6S — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 27, 2017