ISTE: Teachers Embracing Education's Transformation

I saw something this week at ISTE that I don’t get to see very often at other education events: normal people.

ISTE, which calls itself the most comprehensive educational technology conference in the world, held its annual event this week in San Antonio – and America’s educators were out in full-force. ISTE reports that more than 15,000 educators attended the conference.

These aren’t taxpayer funded boondoggles; more than one teacher admitted to paying out of pocket in the hope of finding the EdTech silver bullet.

The EdTech industry meets these teachers with open arms, providing nearly endless opportunities to test, sample, pilot, learn about, take a sneak peak at education’s innovations. As professional development budgets shrink, many teachers struggling with the latest technology have to rely on vendors for their training. They leave ISTE knowing more about EdTech and the advances across the education spectrum than they knew when they arrived in San Antonio.

Who didn’t attend ISTE was just as noteworthy as who did. I was surprised by how few senior executives from the large education companies were in San Antonio. In fact, quite a few of EdTech’s notables and quotables stayed home. It’s curious when just a few months ago, anyone who is anyone in EdTech was in Austin for SXSWedu.

ISTE produced a flurry of company and product announcements, and the predictable spike in EdTech news – EdSurge captures it nicely here.

What especially piqued my interest were the waves of teachers that came to ISTE – not just to see the latest EdTech innovations – but also to have hands-on training in the technologies that America is counting on to improve education. These are the teachers actively driving education’s transformation – many wore their EdTech commitment as a badge of honor. We need more of them.

For all the focus on digital, hands-on learning still plays a critical role in the classroom, and displays for robotics, LEGO Education, makerspace concepts, 3D printing, and coding platforms abounded.

With investment in EdTech on the upswing, the start-up ethos that drives this innovation will continue. Dean Millot, a partner in Boston-based Good Harbor Partners, observed that many of the small EdTech companies seem stuck, and asked if the accelerator space has stagnated, and if current models are working. Interestingly, the recent Israel EdTech Summit raised this same question.

My conclusion: you want to talk policy, think big thoughts, and rub elbows with the luminaries and influencers in EdTech, make sure you go to SXSWedu. But, if you want to speak with educators, hear their pain, and show them how EdTech can ease that pain and benefit students, then ISTE is the place to be. In many ways, it was like a teachers union conference, minus the politics.

Next year, ISTE moves to Chicago, which it calls the “Epicenter of EdTech.” I love Chicago, but EdTech’s center of gravity is Boston (and yes, I’m biased).