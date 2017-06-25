It' Ain't Weak to SPEAK...A Mantra to Live By - The Story of Sam Webb

It Ain’t Weak To Speak. - Sam Webb, CEO & Co-Founder of LIVIN.

For Sam the loss of a close friend to suicide prompted his journey into the world of suicide prevention and mental health advocacy. Sam co-founded LIVIN with friend Casey Lyons in September 2013, in honor of good friend Dwayne Lally and other close friends and family of the co-founders who took their own lives after suffering from a mental illness.

It’s important to note that LIVIN is dedicated to the elimination of stigma around these and other associated mental health issues that cloud the human spirit.

The core of LIVIN’s mission is a commanding mantra “It Ain’t Weak to Speak,” meant to encourage and inspire people to speak up and seek help. Education is at the forefront of LIVIN’s mission. Through education, LIVIN influences generational change with a fresh new approach to mental health in a forever changing environment.

I’ve had the pleasure of working directly with Sam at many events both in Australia and the United States as we aim to talk- openly, honestly and with conviction- about the challenges people face when struggling with brain disease and what we can do to implore change in both the application of treatment and wellness plans and to make it OK.

LIVIN.org IT AIN'T WEAK TO SPEAK

The LIVIN mantra isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s a way of life for both of us. –Sam Webb

Sam has dedicated his life to the support of programs which focus on treatment, wellness and active recovery. In essence, what it takes to live. As a fellow survivor from my own suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 I believe it’s critical to connect with people and relate to them. Sam does this while highlighting his experiences with depression, anxiety and stress and then dives deeply into how you use them to create opportunities to overcome. The team at LIVIN- and ours at the CNQR Collective, the Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation and at 17th & Montg added the absolutely necessary human element to further the message that brain disease, mental illness and the associated struggles aren’t just statistics on a spreadsheet to be viewed with veiled criticism and inaction.

At the end of the day, the goal of becoming mentally well is really about what we can do to care for ourselves and fellow human beings. Supporting their individual mental health needs, helping to guide them to appropriate treatment and wellness plans and in order to encourage growth and positive change is what it’s all about.

That message- the one of hope- was incredibly important to me especially in the initial dark hours and days as I lay physically broken and mentally bruised on a psychiatric hospital bed trying to decide what it all meant after being pulled from the frigid waters of San Francisco Bay. I’ve had to ask myself- daily- what am I willing to do in order to stay well. And how am I staying focused on what I need to do- and who I need to communicate with- in order to remain well?

Watching Sam flourish over the years we’ve been partnered in this mission of hope has been personally gratifying to me and it’s also reinforced that fundamental understanding that the foundation of the human spirit is forged in strength, mental wellness and conviction to choose to live. Sam has said to me on many occasions how he loves to watch people have an awakening in life when they put in the effort and action to change.

The idea of perseverance which is defined as (steadfastness in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success) and an infectious positive attitude- are constants for him.

Sam enjoys watching people rediscover joy while finding purpose despite dealing with otherwise difficult life challenges- as he once did. Purpose is such an important ingredient to the recipe of life. What we do to demonstrate love and care to one another, and equally to ourselves, is a major component in finding that balance which can sustain better living and mental wellness.

For more information the LIVIN foundation, details on Sam’s current and upcoming appearances, alongside the CNQR Collective and specifics on how you can help volunteer, donate and continue to support the cause click the below links:

Yesterday we held our first annual #CNQRSummit - It was a smashing succes...Please Join us and become a member of our #CNQRCOLLECTIVE (Pronounced Conquer)

Have The Courage to have the important conversations about your mental health. Lets work together to Normalize the conversation. We can and should ask the Question, Are you suicidal and do you have a plan. Oh and yes we will find Recovery, because with treatment it is possible...We are living proof.