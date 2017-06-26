It Doesn't Take A Million Dollars In The Bank

Dreaming is defined as, "the thought or conception of something in a very remote way," and throughout our lives, we'll declare those dreams and hang them like labels, to further define the essence of our heartbeat. But once our lives expand, we'll quickly rewrite the banner to conform to present realities. We become stagnant in fear of the fall that has enlarged over time.

These excuses that we've somehow confused as reasons to quit are holding us back from fulfilling the purpose set before us. The truth is, we don't need a million dollars in the bank to serve the Lord and listen to His faithful provisions. We just need to start tending to our mission field and stop looking for more.

Now, if I'm being honest, rarely are we good at seeing the big picture for what it’s worth rather than what we want its worth to be. We tend to complicate our identity in the Kingdom and only realize once we've already hit rock bottom. That is, until we kneel and listen instead of looking up to speak.

Everything that is needed is given, if we just press into His promise instead of falling back onto our fears. "His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. Through these he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature, having escaped the corruption in the world caused by evil desires," 2 Peter 1:3-4.