I come neither to defend nor denounce a politician.

I come, instead, to speak of an anniversary: An occasion only partisans celebrate, which the rest of us commemorate as a triumph of principle over politics, while also noting the tragedy of the situation and the eloquent sincerity of a tragic speech; where 60 million Americans would watch the live broadcast – in color or black-and-white – of the transformation of particles into pixels, of the transmission of a signal into an image, which would replace the warmth of the hearth with the heartless cold of television.

I come to speak of the White House farewell of Richard Nixon.

I come to speak of the character of his words, not the content of his character; because his speech is a temporary exit from politics, not a permanent exile from public life.

That speech resonates with me because of its emphasis on renewal; that it is only a beginning, always; the young must know it; the old must know it; because only if you have been in the deepest valley can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain.

Few comments are as poignant because few assertions are so true.

We all know the pain of illness and the chronic pain of the loss of a friend or loved one.

We can all sympathize with the president’s story about the loss of his two brothers, as each would succumb to tuberculosis, as each would sweat and bleed – as each would turn pale beneath the sunlight of their convalescence in Arizona and their eventual collapse in California – until death would take them away forever.

Many of us can empathize with that story, too, because we have relatives who no longer fear evil because of their emergence from the darkest shadow into the Divine light of comfort.

The president also tells us that the light never leaves us.

He reminds us that we come from many faiths.

We pray perhaps to different gods – but really the same God in a sense – which is why the president says to each and every one of us, not only will his family always remember us, not only will they always be grateful to us but we will always be in their hearts and in their prayers.