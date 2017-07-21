"It Is Time for Change and We Need to Hold Men Accountable"

Adriana Gascoigne, Founder of Girls in Tech, remembers the “Aha” moments she had when she was just starting out in tech ten years ago. Working at a tech company, as one of a few female employees, she was harassed by email, as well as verbally.

The “bro culture” was a challenge – at one point, water bottles were thrown at her head, and she was told to “shut the f--- up” – hard to do if you are in marketing and you need to speak to clients.

She didn’t complain about the sexual harassment though; she remained tight-lipped, as this seemed appropriate since she was working in the tech sector. But somewhere deep down, Adriana realized things could be different.

Fast forward ten years, and one might think that little has changed. With the implosions of two prominent VC firms in the past month, the resignation of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and sexual harassment scandals all over the news, the issue is finally coming to the forefront. In fact, these issues are something that Adriana has been working hard on to bring to light for the last ten years.

When she launched Girls in Tech, a global nonprofit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology, Adriana’s goal was to empower women all over the world in the tech sector, and create a nurturing and safe community. Her commitment has paid off. There are now 60 chapters and 60,000 members globally in Girls in Tech. The chapter in Mexico opens next week.

Adriana Gascoigne, Founder of Girls in Tech, speaking at the GIT Catalyst Conference in San Francisco

Below, Adriana shares her journey with journalist Anna Shen, her thoughts on the recent spate of sexual harassment claims, and why she feels it is critical to create long-lasting institutions to support women.

Q. What do you think about all the news of Silicon Valley sexual harassment recently?

I didn’t realize how many investigations were going on, but I’m not super surprised. I am super happy though that people are being called out, as it is important that we create change and that the people responsible are held accountable.

I am proud of the women that are so courageous and have come forward; it is hard, and I didn’t have the courage to do it at age 22. It’s time for change, everyone sees it and people are going to start being careful about what they say and do in the workplace. Companies are going to be more accountable and venture capitalists will have to put clauses in their agreements. Companies will have to have different types of training.

Q. What was the reason you started Girls in Tech (GIT), especially when so many women are working on this issue now?

The reason I started GIT was that I was the only female at a tech company, but never spoke about the misogyny and sexual harassment I experienced. At the time, I knew that I had to overcome it. I was one of two women in the company. Next thing I knew, I was by myself. I didn’t want to be the tattletale or whiner in the office; I wanted to prove myself and show that I was resilient and could handle matters in a mature way.

I absorbed the issue and didn’t voice my concerns. But this was about the way I was being treated. Other women were in the same place and I was young and inexperienced – but I knew other women were feeling this way too. I thought, well, if this was the industry and if it was commonplace then I should try to fit in to be as successful as possible in the startup industry.

I bit my tongue and was hoping for the best. Things kept getting worse, though. There were a couple of issues -- sexual harassment verbally and via email, along with violent things. A man in the office threw things at my head, which was “normal” in his mind. It was a “very bro” thing to do.

I did not appreciate having things thrown at my head, and told to “shut the f--- up” – this was a bullpen environment. The problem though is that my job requires me to talk. I was in marketing and I had to speak as part of my job. The supervisors thought it was okay to have things thrown at me. I was really overwhelmed.

Q. Was this an “Aha” Moment for you?

I knew that we needed a support network and that something had to change. We need strength in numbers and to be enthusiasts in making an impact in the world. Tech is such a cool industry -- but as women, we were always marginalized and made to feel that we were “less than” at the company. This was the reason I started GIT. The women I was meeting at tech events couldn’t be bothered and I wanted to change that playing field. I wanted women to feel comfortable and secure so they could focus on being productive, and not worry about getting harassed or assaulted in the workplace. It’s been ten years now and we are still going strong.

Q. Ten years? What have you observed in that time period?

Ten years ago when Web 2.0 was launching, it was pretty bad. I think there are more people in tech and more people excited about it, but the gender disparity still exists. Fortunately, it is more normal at a tech company to have women. Misogyny and bro culture are still present though, especially when these attitudes exist in the first ten employees. If that culture is embraced, then that will exist forevermore.

For example, it might be okay to treat women a certain way, to not prioritize them, or not have certain policies in the HR department. The right culture should be there from the beginning, however. The key is to protect employees so they can be productive, which is good for the bottom line. Women should not have to worry about their safety. Security should be a given.

Q. Has there been greater understanding as time goes on?

Things are changing slowly - there are more women in tech organizations and there are more roles for diversity and inclusion added to mid-stage startups; earlier stage companies don’t have funds for those roles.

People are beginning to understand the need to diversify their staff and allow for different perspectives on product development.. It is a very important piece to the pie – to have diversity in terms of race, gender and backgrounds. The white male-dominated tech sector needs to evolve to a more diversified and cultured environment, where women can feel comfortable and happy in their workplace.

Training policies for staff are important too. Even with Uber and the harassment claims made in the past year, the HR department did not stand up to the CEO, Travis Kalanick. They said: “We don’t want to lose that guy so we will forget about the claim.” There were six complaints against one executive and HR didn’t do one thing. With very high growth companies, this is the number one thing that should not fall through the cracks. Companies have to care about their employees.

The media is coming out openly on different hot button topics. They serve as a conduit to get these other voices and stories out, so that everyone is accountable. There are more women in the tech industry, but we need to make sure we are retaining talent.

Once the women are in, how do we continue to challenge and give them an opportunity for promotion? How do we give them a roadmap to become a VP or executive at a senior level?

Q. What can companies do to retain women in their companies?

360 reviews are very important and it is key to perform these consistently. Management needs reviews as well. Communication is very important, as well as having certain training programs that enable people to enhance their skills about other ways to handle certain issues.

They key is to give women opportunities to gain skills, to create a collaborative environment and to create loyalty to the company because the women know that the company sees them as investments. Loyalty can also be created by giving flexibility, for working mothers and fathers, opportunities to telecommute, and by having child care. The key is for women to have a trajectory and advancement in their role, to have goals, have them in writing and discuss with their boss, and to create a roadmap.

Women want to be fulfilled in their roles and their day-to-day lives, if they aren’t fulfilled they aren’t going to be happy. They want to be focused on what they want to do and what they are good at.

For women, fulfillment comes in a lot of different forms - finishing a major project or closing a major deal, or becoming a VP, or getting a promotion. But more than that, for women, it’s the day-to-day work, how you influence your team and other elements. The company should facilitate that fulfillment and be observant about the nuances that can really make the role more comprehensive and wholesome.

Many people have written that people are not fulfilled by the amount of money they earn, but by the work that they perform.

Q. What is not out there in the conversation that should be out there?

From the bottom of my heart, I feel that we need to learn more about ethics, empathy and morality. This may not be just in this tech community, but the world as a whole.

Why is it important to pursue all these things? I’m not a puritan, but this is so important: when you are in a values-driven environment and work for a values-driven boss. This is also important when you surround yourself with people that are good and striving to do better and make an impact in society. It feels good.

When you feel that there is integrity and honesty in the company, you become happy and healthy, you can be more collaborative and will want to spend more hours there. It is the right thing to do.

I don’t know where we went wrong, but being in a patriarchal society where the genders are unequal, you are going to get the “genius jerk” syndrome. There are men who haven’t had a date in their life and now become CEOs and all of a sudden there are women are on their doorstep.

The goal is to find those ethics and morality and to teach empathy. I don’t want to preach, but I see life as an evolution of what our parents taught us to how we deal with real life, tough situations.

As adults, we receive validation or feel we are on the right track based on metrics, i.e. car, house, money. But we need to get away from that thinking and ask, “Have I produced something good for someone today? Am I truly fulfilled? Did I act ethically?”

Things need to shift from, “What can you do for me, versus what can I do for you?” It is about retraining the brain to give, yet not always receive.

If you spend the time and think about how to care and learn and understand people, then you will be able to see a whole different side of others. That is the missing link.