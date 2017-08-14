Lucinda Cross

I am The Corporate Hustler. For this interview, I proved it. The sponsor of my dreams (my job), decided to send me to Seattle for a project on short notice. Normally that is not an issue, until I realized it was the same day I’d scheduled an interview with the awesome Lucinda Cross, Mrs. ‘Vision Board’ herself! I rushed from the airport to check into my hotel. Luckily, no not luckily, I had fifteen minutes to spare. I didn’t need them. Although I may have been a little anxious, I was prepared. As I introduced myself and we began to talk, a calm came over me because she was just so down to earth. Often as new entrepreneurs, we see people who have already accomplished goals that we desire as not normal. Well guess what? They are not normal. They are go-getters, they are people who turn no into yes, and they make no excuses. Enjoy this awesome interview with Lucinda Cross. After reading, I hope you ‘Activate’ and get ish done.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

So, you named your conference ‘Activate’. What made you choose that particular word?

Lucinda Cross:

The whole movement and my company is Activate. Activate worldwide, and the movement is The Activate Movement. That is based on my own frustrations as a procrastinator. I was the president of the procrastination committee. From that word I realized that a lot of people get stuck with their perfectionism, and that's why I activate. You must activate your gifts, activate your talent, activate your life, and activate everything period. That’s where that word came from. The name was basically birthed out of my own frustration of being a procrastinator.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

How did you decide to become an entrepreneur versus going into corporate America?

Lucinda Cross:

From college, there was a rocky road and a pivotal moment in my life where things shifted and you know, I ended up… you know. I tried to take success into my own hands, and serving time because of a decision that I made. When my peers were graduating from college, I was graduating from the school of hard knocks. From there, I knew my first goal had to be going back to school. Then, I went into corporate America. Corporate America made me feel like I was incarcerated again. It just felt like a violent therapy. Every day going to a job that was just draining me. At that point I said, you know what, let me exercise my skills. I linked up with a mentor who showed me how to hone my corporate skills into my entrepreneurial journey.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

Will you tell me what qualities we should look for in mentors?

Lucinda Cross:

Yes I will. For my mentor, I wanted someone who has already been there and they're on to the next level. Someone who could open doors of access. My mentor was able to do that, and he had the keys for me. He was holding the keys that gave me the needed information and knowledge. He is the one who originally opened up the opportunity for me to have my first joint venture within the first two years in my business. I didn't seize that opportunity, but, you know, for me, a mentor’s somebody who has been there, done that and has shortened your learning curve. They can take ten years of their experience and break it down to ten months or even ten weeks for you to get it. That's what I look for. Somebody who's been there, done that. They have not financially invested in my business, if that makes sense. They are more invested in seeing me grow verses what can I get out of this, or what can you give me. It was more so him pouring his knowledge, wisdom. He was watching me work, pulling out my strengths, and helping me to focus on what those strengths look like and how to use them to my advantage.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

Some people would think it's odd that you chose a male to be your mentor. You talked about how sometimes women get stuck in only choosing female mentors or heroes to look up to when sometimes they really need to look beyond just the genders.

Lucinda Cross:

Absolutely. So for me, when I first came home, it was difficult for me to find a woman who was open enough to give access and wisdom. A lot of the women that I ran across at that time were going to their own thing, and I didn't want that. It just didn't seem like a perfect… it didn't seem like a good fit. It wasn’t necessary… for my mentor to be in the same business that I wanted to be in. One of my mentors is in the meatpacking industry. He is the one that's behind the scenes. He puts meat in the supermarkets. He is a multimillionaire, He travels the world talking about meat, but his skills in terms of business and the table that he sits at, that information is invaluable. That particular mentor, Andrew Marson, he was a speaker, he was a coach, he was all over Africa, building schools, and implementing programs. He also had a desire to tap into the justice system to help them open up small businesses. He had no clue about my story until four years into our mentorship. It's not about just connecting with a woman or connecting with someone you know that is in the field that you're in. I've been groomed by both female and male mentors, but my first mentor was a male and then my friend. Once he created a lion out of me, I needed a female mentor to kind of smooth my rough edges. I was just out there warring all over the place. It was beneficial for me to go after a male and to see how to operate this business world.

At this point I just want to yell, will you be my mentor? I can’t do that, so I ask another question. Mrs. Cross’ energy is awesome and you want to Activate ASAP when you talk to her! We continue to discuss mentorship and how it can come from different places.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler}:

Yeah, that’s great! So, I know you were saying… what advice… because in Corporate America, we have people who tire themselves from nine to five and then start their hustle from five to nine to make money 24/7. What advice can you give this Corporate Hustler?

Lucinda Cross:

Definitely, continue with your your side hustle. Your side hustle can become your main hustle if you desire it to be. For me, I was looking at my job at that time, towards my exit. Once I said; my job is my sponsor, my job is my investor. I started to shift that mindset, It made me go even harder for my business. What I would say is, One: if you're struggling with your corporate job, think of that as… this is your investor, this is your sponsor. Take a portion of that check, as much as you can, and put it to the side because they're sponsoring your passion and your purpose. Just because you’re getting the check doesn't mean that you step over dollars to get coins. You still push forward, you still charge when you work, you still… You operate as if you're a full time entrepreneur and you just show up and still build those buildings because you can. For me once I started to make it, I would have still been at my job because I liked what I was doing at the time. I didn't like the people I was with but; for those who are looking to make that transition, you have to be willing to start collaborating and make the strategic alliances now, so that your business can grow ten times faster and larger, without you wasting time. You'll start seeing, it's hard, and your energy is being wasted here. Nine to five and then five to nine you’re here and then you can't even sleep because you're thinking about your passion. There are always things to get done. Lunch time I use for building my business. Break times, I use for making phone calls. Structure your exit plan, your exit strategy right, you know that letter of resignation. Create that celebration that you're going to have when you do leave but rocket fire hustle out like I said, don't step over dollars to get coins, just because you're working nine to five, you’re still in charge of what you are.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

That is great! We’re down to the last few questions - How do you feel about failure?

Lucinda Cross:

Failure can only be defined by you. I used to allow the rejection and failure you know... I don't think I did good and I would beat myself down. Because of rejection or because of fear of failure, but when I looked at it like who can define failure for me? Who can define failure? No one can define failure for you. Just like no one can define success. You have to make up your own definition of what success looks like for your life and it's what I had to tell myself. You also have to define what success looks like. What if you never, what if you're not failing? What if everything that you do is just a stepping stone towards success? Once I realized that, nothing was a failure for me and I didn't feel bad about things not going the way that I quote unquote thought they should look like.

No one can define failure for me but me. No one can say Lucinda, you really didn't do good at this last event because only twenty people showed up. Two hundred showed up at the next person's event. That doesn't mean that I'm a failure. What if I impacted every single one of the twenty individuals who showed up? To me, failure is your own definition of what it looks like.

I'm looking for the next mistake that I'm going to make. What is my next big risk? I'm ready for one. What's my next mistake? It sounds crazy but that's how I live. If I'm going to make it happen, whether it's going to come out the right way or whether I have to figure out how to redo it again, let's go for it. That's something that we can only define for ourselves. For me, there is no such thing, there's no such thing. I'm never failing, I'm always winning, even when it looks like I'm losing.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

I love that. So what new projects are you working on? How can we find you? How can we touch and agree with you? Whatever we need to do to be in relation, that’s what I heard you call it. What do we need to do? Let us know how to find you and other projects you have going on.

Lucinda Cross:

Yes! So, this year I’m excited - In September, we have our fifth annual Activate Diversity Conference. We have partnered with H.S.N. who will be doing our product. An exclusive product search. They're looking for individuals who have home based products in their kitchen, what you're making in your living room kind of thing. To put them on television and give them an opportunity to showcase their products. We are also partnered with several other companies from Essence, to I Fund Women. They will do a boot camp on crowd-funding. This conference is a door opener and it's created for diversity, It’s created for winning. That is one of my projects. The other project that I’ll be working on is the halfway house project. There are some people that don't want these type of houses in their community. This house that I’m involved with is for women who are really fighting hard not to go back to prison. They are non-violent first time offenders in their late teens to early twenties. They want rehabilitation. This is something that I wish I had when I came home. Creating this first halfway house and having it up by 2017, moving towards getting the women in by 2018 is the goal. So that's what I need the support on, it’s just the access to get this halfway house up and get the message out to as many re-entry centers as I possibly can. To say, “You're not who they say you are. You don't have to wear that ex-con label”. I'm not 39312054, I’m Lucinda Cross. The more women I can share that with, I think the better they'll be in terms of success, and not going back to prison.

Demishia (The Corporate Hustler):

Awesome! And that's a very powerful thing. You’re going to touch so many people that way. Do you have any last words for us? Anything you want to share that I didn't touch on?

Lucinda Cross:

You know, I just love your vibe. I love your direct questions. There's nothing that I can think of. If there was just one thing that I had to say to you, it would be to never give up. I think that is probably one of the most powerful messages. I don't care what it looks like right now, but don't give up. I shared a message yesterday on Facebook. To give it one more try. I think that's where a lot of us fail. We're not willing to give it one more try by asking for the things that we need, and asking for the support that we want, out of fear of being rejected or fear of someone wanting something from us. But I say, just go for it, just go for it. Give it one more try.

Lucinda Cross is a positive force that you just have to experience. We are excited about her upcoming conference Activate in Miami this September. I will be bringing you all the Corporate Hustle from it!