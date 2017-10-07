It is Time to Challenge Cox Cable's Monopoly

Cox Cable is imposing a price hike on their already bad cable internet service, again. As a Santa Barbara consumer, there’s not much you can do about it. They are the only game in town when it comes to broadband internet and they only offer two plans. We should move beyond the stranglehold of that monopoly as soon as possible. Our world class community needs world-class internet in order to retain more of our locally grown entrepreneurs, provide professional opportunities that pay well enough for our young people to afford to stay here, and facilitate the growth of our innovative local companies.

The reason we don't have better internet is simple - lack of competition.

As a candidate for Santa Barbara City Council, I have been talking to a lot of people about how we might make our community better. I have found that the one issue that unites almost every citizen of Santa Barbara - regardless of ideology or demographic - is that we are all dissatisfied with cost and performance of our internet service. The only exceptions to this statement are folks like my Dad, who is well into his retirement years and long ago decided to live out his years in analog. The rest of us don’t have the luxury of disconnecting.

From a household consumer perspective, unsatisfactory internet is unfortunate because there is only one (1!) company in town from which to buy broadband internet access and it is expensive, unreliable, and has poor customer service. Economic development suffers locally because internet reliability, upload speeds and low-latency are critically important to the ability of local entrepreneurs and companies to compete in the 21st Century.

The good news is that there is something we can do about this. We can follow the leads of Santa Monica and Boulder and invest as a community in our own digital future. We can and should invest in community owned or managed fiber optic internet. Deploying the fastest connections in the country to Santa Barbara is not only thinkable, it is do-able.

But it will take leadership. Santa Barbara’s current City Council and Mayor should immediately commence the process of studying what our community can do to regain a semblance of choice when it comes to our internet provider. If elected, I will to make finding alternatives to Cox a priority of my term of City Council.