It Might Be Checkout Time For Cashiers, But Amazon Deal Can't Sack Supermarket Memories

Two headlines appeared on my news feed in rapid succession the other day. In one posting, the New York Times proclaimed “Amazon’s Move Signals End of Line for Many Cashiers” while in another, the Associated Press declared “Kids Don’t Work Summer Jobs Like They Used To." A few clicks clued me in to two seismic-shifting modern-day realities: both summer jobs and grocery store cashiers are on America’s endangered species list. In other words, it’s not the happiest of times for Generation X-ers who worked summer jobs as grocery store cashiers. I don’t know how large that cross section of society is, but I'm among them.

So here comes yet another one of those situations when a member of an advanced generation derides current youth with stories that begin with "kids these days..." and "when I was your age..." and end in a chorus of "those were the good old days." I used to be the precocious upstart hearing them, but now I'm the elder telling them. How did that happen?

But, as the Times pondered, Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods marks the beginning of the end for human grocery cashiers. In the future, customers will have the ability to step into a store, click the items they'd like to order on their phones, drive home and wait for their robotically checked-and-bagged produce, lunch meat and paper products to be delivered to the door. Welcome to the new normal -- your former floppy-haired teenage bag boy is now a UPS driver.

This news comes just as another cultural shift is making headlines. As reported by the AP among others, a rising majority of our younger generation has ceased seeking summer labor. The summer job, once a teenage rite of passage, has gone the way of the Walkman, the acid washed jean and the one-on-one telephone conversation... a relic from a bygone era as odd looking as skinny ties and big hair on a vintage MTV video.

I must admit there were signs right in my own backyard. At my local swimming pool, despite some decent weather around Memorial Day, the gates didn't swing open for the season until Father's Day weekend. The owner told me that several factors came into play, and the state of the available work force was one of them. "We can't find any college kids to work this year," she said. "So we have to wait for the high school kids to finish classes before we can open." The collegiates, it turns out, either want big internships or no work at all.

Like most who grew up in the pre-Internet, pre-social media, pre-500-channel era, I feel for today's youth and the various life experiences they're missing. The loss of carefree summer job memories is just one more for the list (though I suppose those college kids who don’t want to work at my pool would say that baking in the sun to ensure I don’t drown while reading my Kindle floating on a noodle isn’t exactly a can’t-miss opportunity).

But for 80's kids like myself, summer jobs, like the season itself, represented a much-needed escape from reality. After the stress and grind of the school year (including exams, grades, peer pressure and Reagan era materialism) the jobs we took represented a chance to gain fresh perspective, soak in a new environment and acquire a brand new set of skills. In fairness, I admit the jobs of our day were somewhat frivolous: they brought us responsibilities to take seriously, yes, but not that seriously. In Brookfield, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee suburb where I grew up, most of us weren't dressing up in designer clothes and carrying briefcases to toil in law, finance or high fashion. We were hamburger flippers, ice cream scoopers, grass cutters, soda bottlers and, in my case, grocery baggers.

My father worked for Kohl's Food Stores, at the time a market-dominating local supermarket chain (and grocery-selling companion to the department store chain that exists to this day). I guess you could say the talent of packing the bread and eggs on top of the canned foods and steering a long assembly line of shopping carts across a cement parking lot was a genetic trait. I started my supermarket career the summer I turned sixteen, in the position you'd expect for an adolescent guy of the time: Bag Boy. And I just loved the grocery grind: for a kid with mild ADD, all those perfectly packed packages and meticulously stocked shelves represented ordered chaos (I know you’re thinking about “Sleeping with the Enemy” now, but I’m a good guy, I promise). Bagging groceries, collecting carts and rearranging soup cans also provided an outlet to mingle with the citizens of my town, almost all of whom eventually passed through the store's automatic doors for a stock-up spree, last-minute item or candy run. And last but far from least, working in a grocery store also afforded countless trips to the bakery for sugary goods in the pre-carb-counting era.

But as my teenage years went by, like so many adolescent dreamers in tree-lined Midwestern towns, I found myself wanting something more out of my annual June-through August work experience. For today's kids, that probably means an environmental trek through New Zealand or appointment as a Congressional aide in Washington. But just after my high school graduation, my dad surprised me with an unlikely "gift" that brought a new challenge, working class 80's style. After many years of service as a Utility Clerk (which, I swear, was the era's politically correct term for the bagger job), Dad had arranged a new and - yes! -- higher paying opportunity to help me earn some college money. I was being relocated to another store, in Wauwatosa, the next town over from Brookfield, and promoted into a new role: Cashier. I would no longer be the upstart kid at the end of the conveyor belt bagging the groceries; I'd be the almost-grown-up guy behind the cash register pressing the buttons (it was just shy of the scanner era) and counting out the change. No longer be a supporting player, I would be the leading man of very own checkout counter... and a trailblazer as well (we’ll get to that).

Wauwatosa (if you want to try pronouncing, it's WAW-wah-toe-sah) was a town with a dual personality, sandwiched between Milwaukee's urban sprawl and the more serene Western suburbs. Transferring there -- a more populous, bustling and diverse setting -- was a bit like being traded to the Chicago Cubs after years with the suburban farm club. Wauwatosa wasn't quite “The Big City” of Milwaukee, but it was the last stop before you got there. As I said, it had two distinct personas that were a by-product of its location at the crossroads of city and suburb – its proud citizens possessed both a heartwarming small town spirit and a hardened big city attitude.

In my teenage years, Wauwatosa also had a small, arch-roofed Kohl's Food Store on 86th Street and North Avenue. This is where I spent my final months before college, working my favorite summer job of all. At the time, my home region was still a fairly conservative corner of the country. While social revolutions like women's liberation had clearly happened, Milwaukee still had its share of pre-1960's gender norms. So you can say an early claim to fame, for me, was being one of the first male grocery store cashiers at this particular store. Until I came along, the checkout job belonged to countless hard-working women of all sorts (who quickly became my mentors and idols). When I appeared, I’ll never forget the double takes of my fellow cashiers, not to mention the moms and grandmas of the neighborhood who frequented the store on a regular basis. “I’ve never seen a boy cashier!” “Are you just filling in for someone?” “You’re going to be here all summer! That’s fantastic!”

Before you knew it, I felt like my checkout line was the place to be… it could have been my imagination, but I choose to believe the locals would line up for the chance to see me work my magic with the register and chat about my future plans and dreams (which might even have included writing about the cashier life someday). On the 4th of July, as the annual city parade marched down North Avenue, my proudly patriotic – and shrewdly promotional – manager asked me to step outside and view the festivities curbside as a representative of the store. Did he recognize I was something of a neighborhood "celebrity"? Who knows. But I did just that, waving a tiny flag and flashing my brightest All-American smile in my cashier's apron and nametag. And sure enough, some of the neighbors stepped up to greet me as if I were a visiting dignitary – one of my happiest Independence Day memories, and just one of many heart-tugging moments to happen to me in that store over that summer. I got to know so many of the locals personally, as they would pass through my line every day with their carts full of fresh groceries. When my August birthday approached, some customers baked me cupcakes and cookies. And when I finally left for college, thus hanging up my apron, there were a few tears and many hugs and even one doting grandma who gave me a goodbye card (surely purchased in the store's greeting card section on the balcony) with a ten dollar bill inside. I wish I had just kept that ten dollars as a memory, but I was a working class kid starting college; I'm sure I spent it on a quarter tank of gas and a burger that night.

I just loved that job, certainly not for any level of notoriety it entailed (and let’s be real, my radius of "celebrity" was the immediate blocks surrounding the store), but for the warm human connection it brought in that terrific town. I’m biased, but you haven’t really felt the epitome of community spirit until you’ve stood on North Avenue in Wauwatosa on the 4th of July.

When I first started dating my spouse back in 2000, one of the first things that we found out that we had in common was that we were both supermarket cashiers. A native of Linden, New Jersey, he got his first part-time job at a shiny new Pathmark (the state's biggest chain at the time) that was built near his home. Although I became a movie PR executive and he became an insurance analyst, you can still say I married another grocery guy. My father certainly approved.

So with all due respect to the modern-day conveniences of automatic grocery delivery, and all the benefits of today’s high-powered summer internships, I wouldn’t trade my summer at the till in Tosa for anything.