IT Sector in India Is Not What It Used To Be

As many know outsourcing is one of India’s strongest industries. This is due to the fact that Indian people speak English as their second language and the labor is cheaper than in other more developed countries. People are very hard working and the competition is indescribably high. One of the most popular sectors of the country’s income is the IT industry. However, things have been changing lately and not in the most positive way for the employees.

There have been some drastic layoffs and apparently the situation is only expected to get worse. The impact is not only affecting the economic sector of the country but it affects people on a personal level too. It reflects on their social status and this in turn leaves a mark on their self-esteem as they tend to define themselves by the external accomplishments. All this causes depression and overall anxiety.

Social Status is at Risk

Employees that have been fired have an opportunity to call a counselling website where they can talk about their feelings and have professionals help them get back on track in terms of their emotional state. About 300 calls and 800 chats have been recorded over a certain period of time and out of those around 57 percent of people were from 24 to 35 years of age. About 66 percent of those people were men and 43 percent were from the Information Technology sector. According to that website almost one third of the people calling have claimed that they could not find a job in the past six months. Many of them could not even admit it to their family that they lost their job, because they feel as if they failed and disappointed their loved ones.

It’s Only the Beginning

In the next three years the insiders are predicting that around six hundred thousand jobs are going to be cut and that’s only the beginning. When you look at the statistics the picture seems to be good but it’s definitely not promising. The IT sector is still hiring about 4 million people, which is quite a large number. But it’s slowly dropping year after year.

According to the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in 2017 India is planning to hire about 3.9 million people in the IT sector. Nowadays, everything is becoming more and more automated and this means many jobs that were done by people are now replaced by technology. This is where India is affected directly, because a large portion of its IT sectors specialized in delivering services done manually.

Amit Agrawal, the Founder and COO of Cyber Infrastructure – one of the leading IT companies in India – says “this is why it’s important to implement Robotic Process Automation. It’s absolutely necessary to automate any manual tasks that are repetitive in nature. This results in cost efficiency and enhances accuracy and these are the things our industry has to focus on the most.” Majority of companies in India have overlooked or underestimated the fact that automation is becoming more and more popular as businesses try to cut down their costs and increase their turnovers.

Crucial to Keep Up with Trends and Demands