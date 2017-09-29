“It takes a long time to grow young.” - Pablo Picasso. The first time I heard this quote, I was deeply inspired. I was in awe with Pablo Picasso’s perception of aging. We live in a society, where aging is seen as a negative thing. There are many people, who lose connection with their true selves as each year goes by.

But my understanding of getting older is different. I perceive each year that passes as a gift. As each new year comes and goes, my connection to source energy gets stronger, which enables me to be my authentic self. As we get older, there is this sense of freedom that comes along with it. We no longer have to pretend to be someone we are not. We no longer need to wear a mask. With age comes liberation!