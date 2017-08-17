It takes A Village To Raise A Child In Urban America!

It takes a Village to raise a child! Over the many years there has been much conversation concerning the solutions to low performing school districts in America without completely analyzing the problem as a global village. A sound educational system needs 100 hundred percent of the village to be active stakeholders to bring the school district up to past standards of excellence. Some of these stakeholders include the Superintendent, President of the School Board, School District Board Members, Teachers, Aides, Civic & Community Leaders, Parent and Students and all other personal that currently work within the school district.

Thomas-El, Salome a Principal Philadelphia stated it best in his award winning book “The Immortality of Influence” that “All stakeholders in the system must give back what was given to them as they interact with students enrolled in the school they are currently working in on a daily basis.

Today almost every youth enrolled in a public educational system in America is afforded the opportunity to get a great education but they must show up ready, will and able to put in the work that it takes to succeed. I believe the parent is the first teacher and the home is the first classroom. So I beg to ask the question is the Village doing all it can to raise the standards of education in our global villages across urban America.

The school Administrators are not in the classroom teaching daily, so we need to explore the problems of educational excellence by monitoring teacher performance and look to the models in classrooms in schools where some teachers are able to motivate students to achieve in spite of being in a school district that seems to have overall poor performance.

Small indicators can be the start to turning a whole district around and getting schools on track to superior performance. Schools need to invest in extracurricular activities to stimulate our children, as it is a well know fact that achievement in one area often leads to increased self esteem and positive results in other areas.