It took everything I knew how to do.

While I would not call myself a “family entertainer”, I absolutely love children. It’s the parents I loathe. Having kids in the audience used to scare me to death, until I learned how to chat with them the same way I would chisel out comedic, improv nuggets from any other audience member.

I talk to them like adults (minus language) complete with interest, conflict and disdain. I realized once I included the children into the act, the parents never complained again. It provided a subtext of acknowledgement to me, that they brought a youngster, and to them, that I had a job to do for 1800 other audience members that were adults with adult sensibilities.

Over the last nearly thirty years of comedy, I have written unbelievable challenges, being unwittingly subjected to perform to the deaf, the Royals, the down syndrome and the mob (all happily, just unexpectedly).

But tonight could be the show that took all of my compassion, education, skill and humor to come out of it smelling like a rose. As self-serving as this might sound, like walking through a field of landmines wearing a blindfold, I don’t think words can do this experience justice. But here it goes…

I was down to the last ten minutes of the show and like a million other shows, I returned from the audience with my three volunteers consisting of two male and one female.

Gary, a 60 year old, Caucasian man from Toronto. Karin, a 46 year old, Irish woman from Florida. And finally to my right, an adorable, stylish, nine year old, Asian … boy? Girl? Oh my God.

My mouth is still talking to the audience about the bit that is about to begin, but my brain is spinning out of control with internal chatter. “Sitting in the audience this person looked like a boy but … now calm down. Find something to distinguish this kid’s gender. FUCK. The clothes are completely androgynous too!”

I started some conversational chatter with the child to dig for a clue, but nothing! He spoke with what might considered to be a gay or more fem (not feminine) affectation. His answers are of male consequence, but his physical demeanor is flowing from masculine to feminine. All of my senses were short circuiting!

The child’s name was Vi (pronouced VEE, like the letter, as he/she told me).

I have several serious responsibilities in this moment:

1.) To figure out the gender or how to move forward.

2.) To protect the emotional safety of this child in front of 1800 people.

3.) To keep the audience from turning cold, angry, phobic towards me or the child.

4.) To find a way to complete the comedy piece with comedy and close the show well for myself and the client.

I decided take the focus off Vi by exposing my own discomfort to the audience. Not about Vi, but at the quandary I have been boxed into as a comedian. Through over-cartoonish, “takes” to the audience - to the child - back to the audience … I had my hands sitting high up on my hips, then higher, then higher, showing my lack of comfort with stammers of, “I’m not sure of uhhhh …” and stutters of, “Just wondering if, errrr …” attempting to get an answer from the kid, family or a message from the heavens. How do I ask it, without asking it????

Vi had dark, dirty, blond hair with purple highlights and long bangs draped to the right, across the face. I found it distracting so I in between stammers, I would drape the hair to the left side, which of course Vi would correct. This became a running gag until I finally looked to the audience and squeamishly asked, “Do you know what my questions is?” Thank Christ they all did.

But I was fearful of the parents. I could not humiliate them or their child. I couldn’t finish the bit, nor could I sit the child down. I turned to Vi and without saying it, yammered on ...

“I brought up the wrong gend-“ - no.

“… this bit is written for …” - nope.

These 60 seconds seemed like three hours. I chattered on about “hip” look and style when Vi blurted out, “I’m a boy”.

I picked up on the cue to make it seem to Vi like I was the idiot, out of touch adult. And I played it up big to carry the audience forward. It’s hard to recall the full scope of the audience reaction, but there was some laughter, some applause. They weren’t upset at all, a bit confused and more like looky-loos watching the reality show to see how it would end. I also knew in my bones that announcing his gender was not the full story.

Vi gave a helping hand by rolling his eyes, mugging and pantomiming a gun to his head and pulling the trigger! I replied, “Hey, save a bullet for me buddy.” I then prompted him to shoot me too. Big laughs.

I still had to introduce the other two volunteers. I turned to the woman to my left.

ME: And what’s your name?

WOMAN: Karin.

ME: (Exhale) Thank god. Now you are a girl!! I know that much!

Vi and the others were great. The bit was funny and the show ended well.

I do believe this was the perfect example of the responsibility a performer has. And while I am certain the people in charge have no idea what was accomplished here tonight (whether it be saving, protecting or turning things around), something else happened this evening. Something touching. Something important.

I did not create the situation that took place. It was a crap shoot. Lighting struck. After the show I ran out into the house to catch Vi and his family. Not to protect myself. I needed to make sure they were OK.

I met Vi’s little brother, his mother, and his brand new, soon-to-be step father and older, step sister. We chatted for ten minutes or so with a lot of giggling and humor. I told Vi I was sending some merchandise gifts to his room.

When I brought the items to the front desk for delivery, I told the desk manager my story. He was confused. He knew this child.

He looked up the name and passport on the room. Vi, is actually Vivian. A girl. Gender fluid is the current term I suppose.

Vi was full of light and love and was a gorgeous kid. I am in awe over the personal clarity of a nine year old. (Sadly, conservatives would probably not call it clarity but confusion.) I am also humbled by his mother who nurtured a child to not be ashamed and to speak his truth, along with her new, husband to be, who embraced his new son, Vi.