It Was A Dream Come True! Adam & Jared Tell All About Their Bachelor Party!

When JoyRide Cycling Instructor, Adam Keller, planned a top-secret flashmob cycling class proposal to ask his boyfriend and fellow JoyRide Instructor, Jared Marinelli, to marry him... little did he know that would SPIN their lives upside down! The video went viral with millions of views and launched this couple into stardom with their digital series JOY STORY!

18 months later, their BIG WEDDING DAY is almost here….with just a few final events left to celebrate. A few weeks ago, over 50 of Adam & Jared's closest friends and family members came to celebrate their wedding shower. Now, there's only one more thing they need to do... and that is… the bachelor party!

In the Joy Story tradition, the fun never stops for Adam & Jared. Since more and more couples are now opting to throw combined stag parties, Adam & Jared coined this one a Jack & Jack party. "What's more fun than going wild and crazy with each other and all our combined friends?" questions Jared.

Adam & Jared actually had 2 Jack & Jack parties. First was with Jared's family, where 30-40 family members and friends held a surprise party in celebration of Adam & Jared's love.

The 2nd event… the "REAL" bachelor party was a surprise trip to New York City planned by their close friends and wedding parties.

"We had given them three requirements for our Jack & Jack: Dinner, a drag show, and to dance our butts off all night," explains Adam. "And they accomplished all three very well," finishes Jared.

Their first stop on their epic night was the drag show at bar Pieces; the show was fabulous with great singing and dancing. After the show, they went to dinner at Rosemary's, an Italian restaurant with a rooftop farm situated in the heart of Greenwich Village. Then they were off to Boots and Saddles and that's where the dancing fun began... they also got pulled up on stage for a special toast. Finally, they made it to the last stop of the evening, Monster, where things ended in a strobe-lit, dancing frenzy.

"The bachelor party was everything we could have ever asked for. It was a dream come true!" says Adam.

In case you missed it, you can watch the ORIGINAL viral flashmob cycling wedding proposal video here.