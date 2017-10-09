It Was Only a Drill: How 25 Years of Mass Shootings Has Impacted a Generation

The year is 1992. George H. W. Bush is president, the cost of a gallon of gas is $1.05 and the Space Shuttle Endeavour has launched for the first time. The economy is starting to recover from recession and the nation will begin to enjoy prosperous years.

Over 4 million babies were born in the United States this year. I was one of them.

By the time we were born, however, something more sinister was happening in America. In 1990, the country had started its worst decade of mass shootings. At this point, they weren’t yet a constant part of life. Each one was shocking, unexpected, out of the ordinary.

Aranami From Flickr

We entered school around the year 1997 or 1998, depending on our birthdays. For many of us, it was an exciting time, filled with new school supplies and the promise of independence and lifelong friends on the playground. For America, it was soon to be the start of a string of school shootings, three in two years. The last of those three was in 1999. Columbine.

Slowly but surely, our parents and our teachers wondered, to themselves, if we were really safe at school. They would have talked about it in secret, away from our still-innocent ears, but we soon began to understand: a man with a gun could be outside your classroom any time, and you need to learn how to stay safe.

We would do drills where a special announcement or sound would come over the loudspeaker. That was our cue to hide our small bodies in a closet, in a cupboard, under our desks. Stay away from the windows, they would say. Keep low and go as far away as you can from the doors. Keep the lights off, stay quiet, and whatever you do, don’t move.

Two years later, the twin towers fell, and the nation’s fear of “other” began to take shape. Our country’s attention turned toward threats from people outside our borders. But while they fought overseas, the drills in our classrooms continued.

By 2007, we were freshmen in high school. Our thoughts turned towards college. Where would we go, what grades did we need, and most importantly, where would we fit in?

It was that year that 14 college students were killed at Virginia Tech. Suddenly, the school selection process was different. We would go on countless campus tours in the following years, wondering not about the academic curriculum, but about the response time of the campus emergency team. Where would we be safe?

Jump forward to 2009, the Fort Hood Massacre on a military base in Texas. Seven mass shootings had already taken place since Virginia Tech two years earlier. We were 17, one year away from being eligible to enlist in the US military and step foot on the base ourselves.

Many of us went to college the following year and wrestled with what we wanted to be when we “grew up.” For some, the dream was to work in a school, following in the footsteps of some of the most influential figures in our young lives. We threw ourselves into our studies, trying to prove that we were worthy to be the nation’s next educators.

In 2012, 26 people were shot inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. In addition to 20 young children, 6 were school personnel. The news reverberated around the entire nation. President Obama gave a solemn speech where he cried along with us. We would soon go on to graduate and make our career choices, based on many factors, but most importantly: where would we be safe?

The shootings continued. 18 mass shootings in total from 2012 until 2016, when eventually the terror met us where we were. On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub. Among them were two of the babies born along with me in 1992. This time, the drills couldn’t save them.

On October 1st of this year, another 58 people lost their lives to mass gun violence in Las Vegas. They were our siblings, our coworkers, our parents and our friends.

Each time this happens, the nation sits in the aftermath wondering, “What went wrong?” Presidents give speeches and news anchors use words like “shocking.” But we are not shocked.

You – our country, our lawmakers – had been preparing us for this for our entire lives. This is a reality we have lived since we were tiny, crawling under our desks and learning to be fearful of public places because you never knew when it would happen to your school, your favorite mall, your college, your workplace. We made decisions on our life paths not just based on our talents and interests, but on available escape routes and hiding spaces.

And every time this happens and nothing is done, the message is clear: your freedom to buy, sell, and stockpile lethal weapons is more important than your children’s freedom to grow up in a world where they feel safe going about their daily lives.

Like the four million other babies of 1992 and the millions of babies born in the years before and after that, I have sat in a closet, lights off, huddling around my classmates while a pretend-threat banged on our door, roamed the hallways, and reminded us that our lives were at stake.

It was only a drill, of course.