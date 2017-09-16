Google Images

IT is not just a monster movie; it’s also a coming-of-age of tale of seven children. Adapted from the hugely popular gargantuan novel by Stephen King, IT was previously made into a mini-series in the 90s, which is held in high esteem by fans of the novel. So highly regarded is the mini-series, many fans watched that before watching the 2017 movie version was released.

One of the huge fear was the portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, that was essayed so beautifully and scarily by Tim Curry in the mini-series. Will Bill Skarsgard, the Swedish actor, fill Curry’s role? Will the movie stay faithful to the novel? Will it surpass the mini-series? Is IT a really scary movie?

As I write this, IT has gone on to rake in $255 million dollars at the box-office. The success is unprecedented and audiences and critics have lapped it all up, making IT one of the highest grossing horror movie ever.

One thing I must say though is that the movie version is a completely different ball game and ideally shouldn’t be compared to the mini-series. Comparisons are inevitable and those who are extremely familiar with the mini-series (like me) will start running in their heads of what to expect next. My advice: treat this movie as a separate entity.

So it’s a rather pleasant surprise to see the movie not tread the similar path which made for a refreshing and engrossing view.

IT is about seven children, who are part of the Losers Club, who encounter a shape-shifting demonic entity, that is awaken every 27 years. Set in Derry, Maine in 1988, this is the year Bill Denborough’s younger brother is killed by IT, in a brilliant and unnerving opening scene.

Bill’s circle of friends are Richard, Eddie and Stanley, and the group ultimately becomes larger as Mike, Beverly and Ben join them. The group of seven children are all battling personal demons-- Richard, who is over-talkative; Eddie with asthma and overly-controlling mother; Richard a scared Jewish; Mike, the only black character enduring racism; Beverly whose father is abusive and Ben, the fat child who is bullied.

IT, the demonic monster, manifests itself as Pennywise the Dancing Clown to entice the children. IT feeds off the fear the children have and kills them. In the case of the seven children. IT manifests itself into the personal fears the children have. IT works on the child’s phobias to attack them. The most personal story we follow is Bill’s, who still believes his younger brother is alive (dealing with self-guilt and grief takes it time!). As soon as they realize they all shared the same vision of Pennywise, the children decide to band together to confront the evil presence and banish it once and for all.

The best thing about the movie are the children themselves. We feel for them, we root for them, we connect to them and we want them to be triumphant. When IT attacks them, we want the children to fight back. We develop sympathy for all seven of them. This is a huge credit to the Argentinian director Andy Muschietti, who brought out the best from all his actors. The movie also taps into the primal fear rather well—our childhood fears can really haunt and scare us to no end (Beverly and the blood bath in the bathroom was fun to watch).

More than anything, their friendships, loyalty, devotion and love for each other develops organically during the course of the movie. Nothing feels forced or pushed, it all develops naturally. There are moments when I felt like I was watching Stand By Me and Stranger Things, but these moments didn’t take anything away from the effectiveness of the movie.

Which brings us to the main point: Pennywise the Dancing Clown! Bill Skarsgard does a great job, and though Tim Curry did an iconic job in the mini-series, Bill brings his own creepiness to the clown. The clown is creepy and scary, and is a feather in the cap for Bill’s acting credentials. I loved how they changed the make-up, the eerie grin, the front tooth and wet saliva drooling from his mouth.

IT has a huge Stranger Things (the popular Netflix TV show) feel to it, thanks also to the one child actor who is the TV show. There are load of references to 80s in the movie, from New Kids in the Block to Batman to Gremlins and A Nightmare on Elm Street. This was hugely entertaining and clever touch to the movie. The movie IT is merely the first chapter, and a second chapter will be released later where all the children are shown as grown-ups 30 years later, and return to Derry, Maine to confront IT once again.

Though I completely loved the movie, I have to say it’s not without its flaws. Far from being the perfect movie, the only gripe I had with the movie were the use of the standard jump scares and clown special effects. A scene in the garage was extremely effective as the clown is haunting the children, only to blow up into a huge jump scare that totally took away the scare factor. Making the clown bigger and badder may not have necessarily worked all the time. This is where Tim Curry’s version of Pennywise succeeded more, in keeping the monster more relatable and real. However, there were some rather clever moments in the finale, especially the children are battling Pennywise, and the way Pennywise shape-shifts was a huge treat to watch.

IT is a movie that will be loved by the fans, and is a movie that’s very well made. IT is not a horror movie per se, though it’s rated R and includes moments of suspense and thriller. The movie works as more of a coming-of-age tale of children who are forced to grow up in a world where the adults don’t pay attention to them, and oh yes, are being haunted by a monster. I loved some of the themes addressed in the movie: death, guilt, bullying, racism and so on. You will not have sleepless nights or anything, but you will have a great time at the movie theatre.

Those who are not familiar with the source novel or the mini-series, may find the movie okay-ish. For me, personally, I am totally in love with the movie, and I didn’t want it to end. I want to watch the second chapter, like, right now!

Pennywise famously utters in the movie, “they float, they all float,” and by the end of the movie, I was definitely caught up enough in the movie to float!

5 out of 5

Director: Andy Muschietta

Cast: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher

Rating: R

Synopsis: A group of children band together to fight their own personal demons, as well as shape-shifter demonic entity that’s out to kill them.

Running time: 135 mins

Seen at: Supercinema, Xinhua Mall, Lahore