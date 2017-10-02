Italian leg of the Bocuse d’Or won by Apulia’s Ruggieri

Winning chef Martino Ruggieri

The Italian leg of the Bocuse d’Or, the most prestigious chef competition in the world, has been won by Martino Ruggieri from Apulia in a closely fought competition in the town of Alba in Piedmont.

The four young chefs competing in the finals – Paolo Griffa, Martino Ruggieri, Giuseppe Raciti and Roberta Zulian had five hours to prepare two dishes for the illustrious panel of prestigious culinary judges. The jury was headed by two of the most famous chefs in the Italian firmament – academy president Enrico Crippa and Carlo Cracco, alongside the current award-holder, American chef Mathew Peters.

Taking place in a pavilion erected in the medieval piazza Risorgimento in the heart of Alba – also the location for Crippa’s three Michelin-starred restaurant, Piazza Duomo – the chefs had to contend with a rowdy, high octane environment and a gladiatorial public as they cooked in an open arena. With the dishes of each chef timed to complete at half hour intervals, the chefs in the jury tasted eight dishes in all.

Ruggieri’s winning dish

The victorious Ruggieri, deputy chef at the Pavilion Ledoyen Paris, now goes forward to the European finals in Turin in 2018, where he will compete for a place in the world finals in Lyon, being held in 2019. His winning dish was inspired by his birth region of Apulia, and he described it as ‘telling the story of my life’.

Somewhat surprisingly, Italy hasn’t enjoyed must success in this competition over the years, with stars of Nordic cuisine and even an American seeing them off in recent times. According to jury head Crippa, the planning of the Italian squad has proved inferior to the levels of preparation demonstrated by other nations in the past, but all that changes this year.

The victorious vegetarian entry

Italy has now established an Academy for the Bocuse d‘Or, with its headquarters in Piedmont, under Crippa’s watchful gaze, backed by an impressive platform of sponsors, including Alessi, Nespresso, Metro, Zanussi and S. Pellegrino, to carefully guide finalist Ruggieri to the next stage of the competition.