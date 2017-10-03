It's a Battle of Two OC Real Estate Companies: Duking it Out on Bravo's 'Real Estate Wars'

You might have thought “Bravo doesn’t need ANOTHER real estate show!” Well, you were wrong...because Bravo has a knack for making a really boring subject exciting (I realize what constitutes “really boring” is entirely subjective, but I’m personally not enthused about the topic of “real estate” on its own). I really enjoyed getting to preview the network’s premiere episode of Real Estate Wars, which shows Team McMonigle and Team Relegance seriously going at it in the affluent OC. What makes a show like Million Dollar Listing fun is the dynamic, high-drama, eclectic personalities involved. Real Estate Wars does not disappoint in this regard and is a great addition to the Bravo lineup.

The teams are the groups that specialize in this locale and know its houses well, with personalities ripe for a new franchise. You may have seen John McMonigle on Real Housewives of Orange County as Heather Dubrow’s realtor (and yes, readers, he has seen the Dubrows new house!). It’s surprising though that we haven’t seen his rival Jojo Romeo, a working mom devoted to new-age spirituality, crystals and yoga. She is also a major realtor who gets major results. While she is with Relegance now, she used to work for McMonigle. As to why that didn’t work out, you’ll get to see the he said-she said on the show and below in my interview with the rival realtors. Viewers will likely decide which team they are on because Real Estate Wars definitely has that kind of draw.

HE SAID - John McMonigle

Bravo Media John McMonigle

Besides RHOC, have you been on reality TV before? You look so familiar to me.

I was on RHOC, did a scene with Oprah...and I did some news channel stuff. Otherwise, not a whole lot of television.

I really admire how you picked yourself up by the bootstraps. You did not come from wealth and you’re self- made. You had one MAJOR SETBACK and a really bad time period along the way to your current success http://www.bravotv.com/real-estate-wars/about. Viewers will get to hear about that in the first episode. Can you give us a brief snapshot of how you got to where you are today as the head of a very successful real estate group?

I moved to California from Oklahoma with the full intention of selling and developing residential real estate. I had a passion for it. I had been doing some work while in college and it was very hard in the hot sun, but very rewarding. At that time, I would watch developers pull up. I’d think ‘one day I’l be that guy’. I chose California after college and got into real estate there immediately. I worked for a great mentor who taught me how to run a team. We had open houses every weekend and I had 30 listings of my own in 18 months. I never really looked back. I built my territory up and down the coast, built a large brokerage company, sold that and went back to running a team under Coldwell Banker. It was a good time and we had very impressive numbers. As you mentioned, viewers will get to tune in and find out more about this journey.

I love how you are pitted against Team Relegance. Are you often toe to toe with them - Does this happen off-camera? I know about other companies in that area just from the Million Dollar Listing shows. I also know about The Agency run by Mauricio Umansky of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

We come across Relegance often and there’s a definite rivalry there because we are the OC realtors. We’ve built a vast majority of income from this little bubble (the OC area). The Agency has offices in multiple locations and they’re in LA, but they don’t maintain a presence in the OC.

You used to work with Jojo of Team Relegance and now we see the tension between the two of you. Is the current hostility due to bad blood because she used to work with you, or does it stem from being interested in the same listings?

I think the hatred - or resentment - came from the past and unfortunately shows up in the trenches. There were 30 people in the room watching while I escorted her out, so her story doesn’t hold water (Jojo says she saw unethical practices there). I’m only speaking about this because you asked the question and because she’s saying it’s not true. I’ll set the record straight. I’ve had 300 agents working for me and I’ve fired two who were top producers. They both tended to really undermine and disrespect the team. They were always causing problems, spreading negativity and were not productive in terms of morale and good energy for the team. I finally concluded we had to cut out the cancerous behaviors. One day, she came to me and complained and I tried to discuss it with her, but then she complained to lots of other people in the office about me. I asked her to leave. She’s really hung on to that. I didn’t realize how much she hated me, but it certainly manifests itself on the show.

What do you think of Spyro, the aggressive Greek realtor of Team Relegance?

I think he’s hilarious. He approaches the business almost as my antithesis. We have very different personalities, philosophies and mindsets. I admire him, enjoy him and we’re good at putting deals together. We work well together. He seems to love stealing clients from me, and I love to outperform him. We have a good, healthy rivalry and we have a lot of fun.

What makes your team so great? You do praise them in the first episode.

It’s almost impossible to be successful today because so much is expected of you. We look at our team as an assembly line, making sure our clients are getting plenty of service and reporting. We have a lot of infrastructure and accountability. The talent you put on your team is very important. Everybody has his or her specialty. I’ve never worked with a more talented group than the McMonigle team as it is today. Each one of them is extremely productive. When I give them a lead, they produce and the deals almost always meet the finish line. I’m so proud of them - Each person gets better every day and we have a very good culture of mutual respect.

Did you feel that the cameras were impediments to getting your work done? I ask since it’s really your first time performing your job on reality TV.

It took a couple of weeks for us to get out of the mud. The first time the camera is on you, you can’t utter any words. I would just tell my team that 90 percent is going to get edited out to help them forget about the cameras. We had fun with it and having the cameras forced us to say ‘this is what we’re going to do today,’ ‘What business are we going to go after?’ It made us be more productive and brought us together as a team. It was good for numbers and our business.

Did this experience bring you closer to Team Relegance, or did it further divide and pit you against your competitor?

It’s like at the end of a sports season. The team that you want to beat the most...you think about them more, you want to beat them more. When you do, it’s more enjoyable. There were some hurtful things said and in those cases, we hashed those out off-camera...Overall, it kind of strengthened those relationships. The rivalry is more real than it ever has been and we want nothing more than to spank them!

I know certain people will want to know this: Have you seen Heather Dubrow’s new house now that it’s complete?

The Dubrows bought a lot up in Crystal Cove, an area I showed them several years ago. It’s magnificent, a cul de sac wrap-around U, a humongous mansion. They’re living there. I’ve reached out to try and show it to some buyers and they’re not interested in selling it. We’re friends and they have a spectacular home!

SHE SAID - Jojo Romeo

Bravo Media Jojo Romeo

You’re part of Team Relegance and were once part of Team McMonigle. Can you give us the background on why you left and switched teams?

I worked for John and it was back in 2011, so some things in this business were fairly new and different. I knew John had a reputation for not being very ethical or fair with people, but maybe I thought I was immune because I was a big producer. Some things happened that I witnessed personally. There was a client who was dying of leukemia and John didn’t keep his promises to the client, so I called him on it. He said ‘why do you care?’ and basically made it clear that it was all about the deal. When I saw that go down, it made me realize firsthand that he didn’t really care about the people, he cared about the transaction. I left and he demanded $40,000 from me or he was not going to release my listings. My new company ended up stepping up and giving him $20,000 to release my listings.

Having to spend that much time with him - as I did for this show - was definitely a challenge. I’m about my spirituality, but I’m also super-competitive, so it made me even more competitive.

Someone familiar with John mentioned to me that it’s almost impossible working for him if you’re a mom. What was your work-life balance like there versus what it is now?

I don’t agree with that. I have always had an incredible work ethic and I’m a mom. My kids are my greatest accomplishments and you just make it happen. If anything suffers, it might be my own personal enjoyment. Family and career I’ve always balanced. I had five kids and was still selling millions per year. You just do it. We do have 4 women and one guy and John happens to have 4 guys and 1 woman, so it also just happens to be that there are working moms on our team. We really do have a great work-life balance. We also have strong, type A women who make it happen no matter what. They also manage to make family a priority.

What was it like for you going from doing your job without cameras to being filmed doing your job?

I didn’t really know what to expect! I hadn’t seen any of the shows like Million Dollar Listing. I had never even watched any of the Real Housewives. I decided not to watch them before doing this show to remain authentic to how I was. Whether the cameras are on or off, I’m the same person. What you see is what you get, whether that helps me or hurts me. It’s a little weird having a camera in front of your face. It was really adding one more thing on my plate. There was definitely some scheduling that went around it. I’m competitive, so we had a lot going on that inspired me to really work at the end of the day.

What do you think of Spyro as a boss?

Bravo Media Spyro Kemble

Did you say ‘as a boss’?

Yeah, isn’t he the head of Relegance?

No, I am.

The editing is so confusing there! They showed him having these talks with John in a way that made it look like he was in charge...

Spyro would like to think so and his ego would like to think so, but we are both sort of the leaders. Spyro and I are like comic gold together. We banter and he and I are definitely the biggest producers on our team. By virtue of having the most inventory, we relate to one another. He’s like a chick and I’m like a dude which makes it so funny. I’m Ms. Flipflop and he’s Mr. Prada.

You guys on Team Relegance seem to hang out when you’re not working.

I’m about spirituality. If you want to be close to your team, it’s about getting them to engage in your world. We’re getting there. We’re busy and have families, but I’m trying to get them to engage in my spiritual world.

Is there anything specific ahead that you personally feel viewers will greatly want to tune in for?

I’m anxious to see how this plays out, but you will really see the dynamics behind real estate. There are so many different and big personalities, not just members of our team but buyers and sellers. They all have different work ethics. They all make it interesting, funny...and dramatic!