It’s a Four-Letter Word

I’m not into using four letter words unless it’s the word, “love” or “cool,” or some other positive uplifting word that will affect and help others. So, when I realized that there’s a four-letter word that can ruin a person or cause them to delay all the good in life and that life offers, I was motivated to share this with as many people who will listen… uh, I mean, read it.

I’ll be brief since you’re really busy on this glorious day. I’ll get straight to the point. The word that can jack up your life and mine is the word, “can’t.” Really, you say… sure there are times when we use that word and it’s okay. Like, “Oh, sorry, I can’t make it to the baseball game on Saturday.” But, the real issue lies in saying things like, “I can’t do that. It’s too hard.” Or “I can’t learn that. It’s going to take too much time.” Or… “I can’t go do something else in life. After all, I’ve worked there for 18 years.” Or… “I can’t spend that much on some little course. I need to buy a new jacket this month.” The word, “can’t” is prevalent these days. And, I’m willing to bet that it’s one of the words that some people think all day long. “I can’t do that. What would people think?”

It’s taken me some time to be reflective on all of the things that I’ve told myself that I couldn’t or can’t do or have. Now I’m moving forward and working on what I can do – even if it’s the first step. I’m seeing myself doing “it” before I even do it for the first time! As a woman of faith, I declare that “I can do all things through Christ” and I just do “it” - even though it may look next to impossible. Oh... next to impossible until I step out...

What are you saying, “I can’t about?” Think about it when you have a minute. Oh, yes you can do “it” and take it beyond what others have even done. Oh, yeah, please don’t say, “I can’t. I don’t have the time.” You can do it… Whatever your “it” happens to be.