It’s a Free Country – or Maybe Not

Unite, don’t divide

My dear friend Harriet Conroe posted this on Facebook: “Growing up in the fifties, and being a wise-ass kid at times, I remember a response I used when I wanted to behave in a contrary way: IT'S A FREE COUNTRY. This was post McCarthy era, so I imagine the expression was related to that. I'm recalling those words now that we have a president who doesn't believe it's a free country. Scary!”

Scary indeed. We met for coffee and agreed that we haven’t heard that phrase in ages and wondered why. Of course, as kids we used it to push back against parental requests and restrictions. We truly believed we lived in a free country, which meant as snarly adolescents, we were free to do as we pleased. Of course, that was not really the case, but perhaps we boomers carried that notion with us into college and the anti-Vietnam war era.

On some level, we knew America wasn’t really a free country by then. Our husbands and brothers worried about being drafted, and some of our friends were. Civil rights were better but still not great. Women made some progress, as the Virginia Slims ad used to say, (You’ve come a long way, baby, to get where you've got to today) but being able to smoke was not the same as women having equal opportunities to do what really mattered.

I don’t think any of us think we live in a free country these days. Trump is the great divider, bringing out hatred between groups in our country and even within families. He’s exhausting, but I guess that’s the point. Chaos.

My niece, Ellie Mosko, posted a list of what worries her as an immigration lawyer and the parent of two small children (parenthetical remarks are mine):

A humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico

A legitimate threat of WWIII with a nuclear capable North Korea

A newly implemented Muslim travel ban

Potential repeal of the ACA (even though the most recent attempt was withdrawn, I have no doubt they will try again)

Infringements on people's abilities to enroll/reenroll in the ACA

Russiagate

Illegitimate elections (and efforts to restrict voting rights)

E-mails (this time not Hillary’s)

Misappropriation of government resources (Steve Mnuchin anyone?)

Inhumane ICE raids

Bogus racist pardons (think Sheriff Joe)

False equivalencies and support of White Supremacists

Threat of annihilation from climate change.

Ellie ended her post by asking, “What am I missing?” Feel free to add your own anxieties to her list.

We are exhausted and overwhelmed by Trump and company. His endless tweets about the NFL stirred the desired amount of controversy so we would look away from his daughter and son-in-law doing the same thing with email that Hillary did. Lock them up? He said almost nothing about the devastation in Puerto Rico until he tweeted this,

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble. It's [sic] old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA.”

What compassion and empathy for these American citizens. They don’t seem to be doing very well to me. And as a country, we are not doing very well either. But I guess that’s the point. Snowflakes like me are melting from all of the stress.

At the preschool I directed for many years, Cherry Preschool, we taught children to be inclusive, empathic, respectful, and celebratory of the differences among their peers. Parents and staff had a goal of leaving the school a better place at the end of each year. Too bad our country can’t adhere to these simple values.

Too bad we seem to have forgotten two important sayings that would unite rather than divide us, making America a truly free country:

I do not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it. (English writer Beatrice Evelyn Hall, often attributed to Voltaire)

Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. (Many versions of this in different cultures and religions).

Too bad many Americans today don’t think they live in a free country.