Life is as imperfect as we are by nature. When you get into the awareness of honoring what’s good, what’s bad and that what’s challenging is here to raise you to your highest good; then you are truly in tune with the ebb and flow that life offers.

Of course, experiences are going to throw you off of the horse. There’s no need to let it derail you to the point where it’s all you focus on. Allow it, let it in, honor it, release and get that momentum moving towards anything that feels good. And I mean anything; the clouds, the trees, the smile on your children’s faces, that chocolate cake you’ve been meaning to have a date with, anything!

Distract yourself with what’s good and give up the rent in your mind to that which no longer serves you. It’s all about the bounce back.

Figuratively and literally you want to aim to increase that bounce back rate. As an athlete improves their time, distance, endurance and speed we must all increase the rate at which we get back in our zone. Just ask Tony Robbins: How fast can I change? He will snap his fingers and proclaim- like that! In an instant we can shift.

Eyes on the prize they say, well I say focus on that forward momentum. Stagnant energy does not serve you.

It doesn’t matter how devastating the matter is that is holding you back and keeping you in a slumber. We all need to get into the absolute awareness that challenges, disappointments and setbacks are simply part of the game of life. What you do right now is what matters the most.

Let it go and let it flow.