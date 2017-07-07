It’s an Accessible Life: My 24-Hour Journey

By SALLY SWANSON, AIA

Age is just a number, isn’t it? I’m thinking about the book of essays by Susan Sontag “On Photography” which was impressive in its expression of ideas about how we become educated by photographs. Photography being one of the more recently acknowledged forms of art in the last century is therefore quite young.

So what is the meaning behind age and the emphasis or impact of whatever number is presented?

Oil paintings and sculpture increase in value from one century to the next depending on patina, artist and provenance. The same can be said of certain periods and schools of architecture: what makes one Frank Lloyd Wright house more important than another, for example.

I, myself, never think about my value in terms of age. I started my firm not long after graduate school and became a mother during the firm’s formative years. The years were full and fell away faster than I could imagine. The business endures and is thriving and my daughter is grown and practicing medicine.

And so I find myself, time and time again, moving forward, always in motion, rolling along with a bright crystal ball always illuminating, but out of my grasp.

Looking ahead is scary. What will my future look like?

My mother, after all, lived to a ripe one hundred and three years but she suffered from dementia and her rather early loss of cognition and memory still frightens me. I lost someone I loved deeply far sooner than when her physical body failed. Her cloudy mind could not be rejuvenated. In my mind I keep a photograph of my mother archived. It’s an image that captures her when she was most vibrant, when she was at her best. This is how I choose to keep her memory alive.I find myself asking, what if I could not remember the last five minutes? Or, past surprises? Who would take care of me? How would I survive? All these questions go round and round keeping me up at night. It pains me to think this way and so it becomes my silent and ever-present terror.

At the present, however, my life is pretty terrific. I do meaningful work that is in great demand and I receive a bounty of unconditional love on a daily basis. I feel blessed in many ways: My health is good and I participate fully in the work and life I believe in. This positive participation in life and being able to make a satisfying contribution to society is at the heart of my beliefs. My blessings didn’t come easy and I must acknowledge my unwavering perseverance as a key element in my life lessons.

I vow to treasure each day, to take delight in every aspect of life, and to take the time to be thankful for what has graced my day, even if at times I am incredibly tired at day’s end.

One of my strengths has always been my clear recall and wit. It startles me and sometimes makes me feel foolish if I forget a name and I know I need to more often laugh off my ‘senior moments’. That bright crystal ball keeps me going forward, there is always something we cannot anticipate: a surprise? A hurdle? I very much hate to lose. So, how will I adjust to foggy moments if they become more commonplace? It occurs to me that what keeps me on track is the cherished photograph in my mind’s eye of what will be my ski house in Bear Valley, California that is in the planning stages. This is the prize that dangles just beyond the shimmering crystal ball.

But there are challenges aplenty these days, too. My business is on an even keel, but all around me rents are rising and my office lease is up for renewal and it looks like the rent has tripled seemingly overnight.

Now I have become attached to my office as I space planned this environment and I know that leaving this space will be difficult emotionally. Another tenant will reap the benefits. Business is business.

Still, my office is by extension my home away from home. There is a twinge that I am about to become homeless. But this is just my emotions getting the better of me. The reality is that if I remain steadfastly positive another office environment will arise and support my firm just as well, if not better.

San Francisco development has just gone crazy over the past few years. To make way for the new the old comes crashing down. It’s an uncomfortable kind of growth spurt that has changed the character of the city overnight. San Francisco has always been a cosmopolitan city, but it’s taken on an even more diverse and younger workforce of late.

There’s a deep divide in the classes that needs to be addressed. But having traveled to many other U.S. cities this past year, I recognized that San Francisco is doing great. When I participated in a conference in North Carolina this spring, there were notably no cranes reshaping the landscape and a plethora of stores boarded up so that even urban areas felt like ghost towns. I felt guilty as an architect, that certain towns were not moving forward.

I’m always looking for solutions and am hopeful that someone will take the lead to make this one of our country’s highest priorities. Innovation and the promise of new technologies will provide the energy to bring rural and urban areas and their inhabitants back to life. I’m thinking, in particular, of San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood which was once a blighted pocket of the city. Citizens need to feel valued so that they are motivated to participate. As for me, I hope I am never too old to give back.

Learn all you can, be inquisitive, acknowledge your strengths. Age is just a number. One will always have value if one believes in their talents and skills.