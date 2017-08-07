It’s An Accessible Life: My 24-Hour Journey

By SALLY SWANSON, AIA

Look at the bunch of us – beaming and relaxed at the water’s edge – like a page torn from the J. Crew catalogue.

“In every walk with Nature one receives far more than he seeks.” – John Muir

Ahhh…vacation by any other name, would be Family (and seeking wide open spaces). And, this is the summer that I have been surrounded by family, meaning everyone dear to me.

From the gritty urban grid of New York City (The museums! And, a shopper’s paradise where I bought a magnificent sculptural bracelet.) to the primitive wildness of Joshua Tree, California and everywhere in between including South Padre Island, Texas (who knew?) and Seattle, Washington (where my daughter has a newborn son; my second grandchild!). Each moment in each place has been touched and committed to memory by the synergy of the family bond.

So many sensations sometimes bubbling up all at once: from the weather to the emotional. And, occasionally as highly charged as a bolt of lightning. Can one refer to weather as hostile? I guess I just don’t acclimate to heat very well. Which I always find odd having grown up on the East Coast where heat and humidity are an all-consuming fact of summer. So, it was certainly a challenge to handle the sizzle of the gulf coast of Texas and particularly Southern California where the temperature soared over 100 degrees every day. Such an extreme that I experienced great difficulty in adapting due to the fact that I especially abhor air conditioning – driving my husband a bit nuts - preferring to cool down by open windows and old-fashioned fans instead.

We are avid hikers comfortable at home in this hilly city (San Francisco) or ever more craggy destinations. And, generally enjoy an active lifestyle and are sports enthusiasts which includes surfing, among other daring pursuits.

In the midst of all the planning for our summer escapes spaced so closely together, I forgot – on more than one occasion – to bring my energy gels, wide brimmed sunhat, and, it seems, my common sense so as not to play with the dogs after they had rolled around in poison oak. TechNu (a product used specially to counteract the distress of poison oak) was also, alas, forgotten at home.

Oftentimes, though, I felt awash in the kindness of strangers, whether hotel staff or airline crew as I navigated my summer of wanderlust crisscrossing America.

Which brings me to a very important point about many of the sacred places that we’ve visited thus far. I feel like the best parts of my life are the times I immerse myself in nature. And, America’s National Parks and other protected places are among my favorites. This is what I am passionate about: the preservation of the best parts of America, kept safe from development and logging, so that everyone can enjoy the beauty and magnificence of this public land. And to think that this moral compass arose during one of America’s most tumultuous times, the Civil War, set in place by Abraham Lincoln himself. He certainly was a President who made a profound difference in the lives of many, taking the first steps towards preserving the inimitable landscape of this great nation by designating Yosemite Valley a reserve, and resetting the course of history. Lincoln was joined not long after by other visionaries such as John Muir and Theodore Roosevelt. True naturalists and great Americans, each and every one.

Whether, the striking and mystical geology of Joshua Tree National Park in June, or South Padre Island, Texas and its sanctuary of cooling coastal breezes in July, or, most recently, when my husband and I hiked for several days in the high sierra along the Pacific Crest Trail which is 2,659 miles in length and runs through the states of California, Oregon, Washington and continues through British Columbia, Canada – I am exhilarated and in absolute awe of the differences between each astonishing location. I never cease to be surprised, however, by certain aspects of these truly American places, like desert bloom in April for example. The ruggedness of the terrain throughout California, which I sometimes take for granted, speaks to the resolve and fortitude of the pioneers who set out for the west. These are remarkable places that have been championed for more than a century and a half. They offer refuge from the grind of day to day and remind us that there is so much more surrounding us worthy of taking the time to breathe, to see, to ponder.

California has broken through a years-long drought and experienced a rainy season most recently that we thought would never end. This, of course, translated to extreme snow levels in the high country of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, yet it never occurred to me that there would still be snow along the Pacific Coast Trail in mid-July. Mother Nature is truly astonishing and a wonder in itself! Let’s hope there are other like-minded folks who will continue to fiercely challenge any attempt to squander our national heritage of protected public lands.

And, it seems especially timely that at this heated moment in time when weather conditions affecting large swaths of the country seem to have switched places with one another causing Alaska, surprisingly, to become warmer than parts of California this summer that Al Gore has premiered, just this week, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”, the follow-up to his much lauded first film “An Inconvenient Truth” which won the Documentary feature Oscar in 2007. This is a telling reminder that not only must we make strides in maintaining and preserving public lands, but preserving our way of life by a conscientious approach to understanding the grave nature of climate change and altering our lifestyles – each one of us making a difference – to protect our ever-so-increasingly fragile planet. Witness the melting of ice shelves in the Antarctic and what this potentially means for rising oceans and changing coastal landscapes. We’re all in this together, after all.