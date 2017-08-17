It’s Back! Tokyo Odaiba’s Giant Robot returns!

After a four-month absence, the Gundam robot is back by Tokyo Bay – though not exactly the same.

Photo by Gail Nakada. Visitors can watch as workers assemble Gundam Unicorn.

The new robot, RX-O Gundam Unicorn, stands 24 meters tall. Six meters higher than the original. Construction of Unicorn is almost complete. As of August 17th, he was still missing his face plate, left arm, feet, and some pieces of armor.

Photo by Gail Nakada. Though still under construction, visitors have a good view of the robot as it nears completion.

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., which owns the life-size model from the popular and long-running Mobile Suit Gundam TV series, decided to swap the old Rx-78-2 Gundam statue for a newer version last March. Why it took so many months to replace, no one is saying.

Photo by Gail Nakada. Check out the scale of the robot to one of the workers in the cherry picker. Unicorn is big.

Visitors can watch workers constructing Gundam and, soon we hope, dismantling the fencing around it. (No timetable has been released on the actual finish date.)

Photo by Gail Nakada. Gundam Front ion the seventh floor s now Gundam Base.

The old Gundam Front theme park on the seventh floor of the Diver City Mall has undergone significant changes as well. Not all for the better. Gone is the Gundam Front exclusive film, oversized Gundam models, and other attractions.

Photo by Gail Nakada Gundam Base seems aggressively focused on Gundam plastic models without the fun attractions of the old Gundam Front.

Instead, the new Gundam Base is a gallery and store for the show’s iconic Gundam plastic models (GunPla for short in Japanese) with the focus on retail sales. Building and showing off models of Gundam figures is an integral part of being a Gundam fan boy or girl.

Photo by Gail Nakada. Gundam Base is all about GunPla. Some areas allow photos, others do not.

Gundam Base opens officially to the public on August 19th. Website.

Photo by Gail Nakada Gundam-themed ceramic ware in Japan’s traditional Imari style for sale at the Gundam Cafe.

The Gundam Café and shop remains unchanged outside on the mezzanine at Diver City to the side of the statue. Here, visitors can indulge in character themed lattes, snacks, and unique, Gundam themed goods.

Photo by Gail Nakada.