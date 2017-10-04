'It’s Kind Of Small Town In A Big City': Meet The People Of Pittsburgh

Our 10th stop on our Listen to America bus tour was Pittsburgh. The city’s academics help keep it vibrant and innovative. We asked students and researchers in the area what they love most about living here. Here’s what they had to say:

“I’m having a great time. Hail to Pitt!”

― Sarah Snavely, 18, student

“I’m studying human resource management ... I ended up loving the city a lot more than I thought I did. We’re having the time of our lives here.”

― Sumi Shah, 18, student

“I’m originally from Maryland. I’m here doing engineering ... Pittsburgh is a good place for opportunities.”

― Dominic Dawes, 19, student

“I live in Pittsburgh to capitalize on the opportunities I have.”

― Uchenna Mbawuike, 28, research specialist

“It’s kind of small town in a big city kind of feel. People are very friendly. There’s more and more to do every year.”

― Tom Prigg, 47, research associate, running for Congress

“I’m in Pittsburgh to study ... I’m studying bioinformatics with a minor in economics.”

― Sanjana Suraneni, 19, student

“I really want to repair the world and fix problems for those of us who don’t have the blessing of having all of our limbs.”

― Eli Sigman, 18, student