It's like 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife.

While that line from Alanis Morissette’s hit song from the 90’s isn’t actually an example of irony, it is an incredibly accurate example of what happens after disaster strikes. Honestly, this tends to happen when it comes to many types of charitable support. The difference between what people need and what people want to give is often quite vast.

Here are some tips I developed in 2012 while running disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Sandy:

1. If you were going to throw it away, you probably should. Of course if you were going to throw away something in like-new condition you should probably donate it to a local free store, but most of the time items that have been collecting dust in a basement, attic or garage are probably best by the curb.

2. Don’t reinvent the wheel. Instead of creating your own charity, drive or fundraiser, sign on to be an ambassador for an organization that has been doing this type of work for a long time. Not only do they have the experience and infrastructure, but they will have the ability to sustain your efforts long after the buzz has died down and everyone has gone back to posting pictures of their food on Instagram.

3. If you can, give cash. Many relief organizations have processes and people in place to make the most every dollar donated. So while sending actual items may feel more personal and meaningful, sending cash may actually help more people a lot faster and in the end, that is really the goal, isn’t it?

(The video here says it much better. )

4. Remember that needs, like people, are unique and shouldn’t be judged. If you were in crisis, your needs would not look like mine and vice versa. Don’t expect that needs, or the people who have needs, are going to look like you think they should. If you really want to help, just ask how and then be ready to listen.