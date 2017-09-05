It's Like Talking To A Wall

My mom's parents came to America in the 1920’s from Torreón, Coahuila and Chihuahua, Mexico and ended up raising nine children in the East Bay. My family worked hard picking fruits and vegetables in the farms of both the local and central valleys. The story goes that my grandmother would sneak money out of my grandfather's wallet after he’d passed out from drinking at the bar all night long on payday. She eventually stored away enough money to put the down payment on their first home in the 1950’s. My mom was the sixth child and her older siblings kept her out of the fields and in school to get an education. She was the first to graduate from high school and when my siblings and I were old enough to take care of ourselves at home, she took night courses at our local college which helped her land a better paying position at her job.

I never heard how my grandparents avoided the deportation that occurred during the depression of the 1930’s. The U.S. Government began repatriating families back to Mexico by using the same tired argument we hear today that Mexicans are somehow taking away jobs from Americans. Maybe it was because they were located in Northern California as opposed to the immigrants in Los Angeles and along the Texas border who were more quickly deported. Once again, the same uncertainty and terror is roaring through immigrant communities in the United States.

Trump has decided to put an end to the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program that has helped over 800,000 people find the opportunity to get a higher education and make a living with jobs that match their skills. There is not one reason in the world for doing this except to make America more white. Trump’s grandfather Frederick Trump immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1885 - the same year that the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor. With this new change in law President Trump is only one generation away from deporting himself out of his own country.

The American dream is turning into the American nightmare. This country is one of the most diverse on earth with people coming from all over the world in search of a better life so it is unconscionable that the President would take such a misguided action. There was a time when indigenous people traveled the country from Canada to Mexico and beyond. It was your way of life. It was how you farmed, fed your family, and survived. A time when you lived your life without borders.