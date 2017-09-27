"It's Not On My Map ! " By Rev.Peter E. Bauer

I’m not always best at following travel directions. Usually, I can look at a map and make my way towards my desired destination. There are times, however, when I can’t find my way to the desired location, especially if I ‘m tired. On one occasion, a fellow Chaplain and I were trying to find our way to the Bachelor Officers Quarters at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, TX Instead of taking l-20 west of I -35, we ended up taking l-30 west! Thirty miles later we realized our mistake, turned around and headed back in the right direction. We arrived at the BOQ at 2:00 AM, only to get up at 6:00 AM for the drill duty day.

Thank goodness now for GPS.

Human service organizations are usually good about declaring their mission statement i.e. what is their purpose is and what services they provide to their clients. However, when human service organizations are working together regarding a project i.e. addressing poverty or income inequality, sometimes different opinions or beliefs will be articulated.

Not too long ago at a meeting one agency representative asked another agency representative if they would be willing to assist with a task, the response was:

“It’s not on my map!”

Here we see bureaucracy defending its turf and unfortunately, at times, thwarting cooperation that could occur between agencies in addressing problems. The notion expressed here can be described as “If it’s not my idea, I don’t want it to be considered. “This expression of turf battles tends not to be helpful and can also contribute potentially to deadly consequences.

For example, many people are concerned about increasing rates of suicidality in their community, and yet if there are minimal or non-existent resources for mental health care, especially for the uninsured, then it is predictable that you will see a greater number of people attempt and succeed in killing themselves.

So, if you have someone who tells you “it’s not on my map “, how do you get them to take seriously the need to respond to a collective human need?

When you consider trying to correct poverty and income inequality in a community, a lot of elements come into play. There are factors that need to be considered regarding education, available affordable housing, access to health care, access to healthy nutrition, access to recreational facilities i.e. parks, etc.

If one agency tries to tackle these items for correction, it can feel completely overwhelming and daunting.

Better, if you can get a collected group of organizations including public health that can function as a coalition working to improve these conditions that can enhance quality of life in any given community.

A road map can offer someone directions, indicators, signs if you will, to help them reach their endpoint, and their destination. When what you looking for is not on the road map, how do you get to where to need to go?

Working together as a group, as collaborators, can help facilitate better productivity and achievement of goals that can help truly benefit a community.

It’s always better to travel as a group than to be the lone ranger.

If you get lost, then someone is there to help you regain the correct path.

May this happen for all of us as we work in our communities for the collective good.