It's Possible PR Immediate Release Author & Life Coach Jenny G. Perry

Jenny G. Perry is the #1 Best-selling author of the self-empowerment book, Sexpot With Stretch Marks, and also a sexy beach novel, The Jennifers.

She’s a feisty married mother of five happily residing at the Jersey Shore who is madly in love with her husband of twenty years. She’s a Goddess Life Coach who creates transformation as she weaves her intuitive mind-body-spirit style into her no nonsense practical approach.

She loves to teach about her life’s journey in a fun and spiritual way but keepin’ it real and authentic. She has coached people in all walks of life from corporate positions, photographers, lawyers, stay-at-home moms, inventors, entrepreneurs, and even other Life Coaches. She has a passion for life, sensuality, fashion, and a bold voice which preaches self-love daily.

She is a speaker who tells of her own reinvention and cheers on others to pursue their dreams.

She has been featured as a blogger on

She was also in the May 2014 issue of Oprah magazine.

She is featured on the cover of www.expandedfamily1wordpress.com.

One of her blogs was also featured on cosmopolitan.com and goodhousekeeping.com. She’s given author talks for her novel The Jennifers where she not only talks about life, journey of self loathing to loving and pursuing your dreams. She has also given talks about Reinventing Yourself, her personal mental health struggles from adolescence, and even the self-esteem issues she had until her thirties. She’s done workshops on Finding Your Joy, Self-love and Self-publishing. She’s taught programs on becoming your Goddess-SELF and also the Chakras system. Calling herself a silly-sassy-spiritual-sexpot, she aims to uplift, empower and inspire daily. You can find her blog at: jennygperry.com

For all her shenanigans you can follow her on Facebook under Jenny G. Perry. Twitter: @jennygperry Snapchat: jennygperry Instagram: jennygperry