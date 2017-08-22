It's The Best Time Of Year: Fantasy Football Draft Season

Fall doesn’t actually arrive until September 22, but I believe most Americans, especially sports fans, would agree we’re entering the best time of year. Aside from the weather, MLB is heading towards the playoff push, NCAA Football is a week away and NFL preseason is in full gear. For traditional fantasy football players, this means one thing: it’s draft season!

According to the most recent Ipsos Fantasy Sports research from 2017, 66% of fantasy sports players play fantasy football (the most popular sport by 17%), and 84% of fantasy sports players play the traditional format that dates back to 1980.

A number of the most serious fantasy football leagues have already held their drafts, but then again, those leagues are unfortunately subject to late preseason injuries — get well soon, OBJ!

If your league hasn’t drafted yet, many of us can agree Fantasy Football Draft Day is one of the best days of the year so it’s worth putting in the effort to organize the optimal setting.

If your league is all based in the same city, try reserving private rooms at your local sports bar — national chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooter’s have custom draft packages these days to satisfy your league’s needs.

If you live in certain NFL team cities, you may also have the ability to reserve suites at the stadium (e.g. see examples of Arrowhead in Kansas City or CenturyLink Field in Seattle play host).

Finally, if the majority of your fantasy league members are spread out across the country, use it as a great excuse to travel to new locations every year. May be too late for this year, but talk it over with your league on Draft Day for 2018 and make sure a prime destination like Las Vegas is one of those considerations as they’ve have great options available all over the city: Las Vegas Fantasy Football Draft Parties.

Fantasy leagues offer an amazing opportunity to maintain bonds with childhood friends, college fraternity brothers and professional contacts alike. Setting up your league is one thing, but make sure you take advantages of all the great resources out there to make your Draft Day extra special.