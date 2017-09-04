It’s the Economy, Stupid: The Trump Presidency Will be Undone by Recession.

In the unending news cycle of scandal after scandal, investigation after investigation, poor decision after poor decision, it is clear we are entering a stalemate phase.

The President’s decisions in office, including his expected decision to end the popular DACA program this week, are popular with his base: a narrow band of about 30% of the population but about 80% of true Republicans. Trump’s approval ratings, currently hovering between 35-40%, are consistent with this: 80% of Republicans represent about 25% of the population, and Trump’s low levels of support between Democrats and Independents account for the other 10-15%.

What this means is that, under investigation as he is, Trump will continue to throw red meat to his base, gradually trimming his support ever closer to that 30% or so mark that represents his core support. We’ve been gradually chipping our way there since January. But those core folks are broadly satisfied and these deeply unpopular decisions are popular with them and because they represent between 60-70% of true Republicans, the party can’t turn on Trump before the midterms while they remain supportive.

Trump knows this and it is why he is making these decisions.

However, as always in American politics, it’s the economy, stupid.

See, economically speaking, the Great Recession ended in June 2009. Yes that’s correct: it felt like it ended last week in some ways, but it actually ended only five months into the Obama Presidency. And jobs have grown – and in most cases significantly – every single month since June 2009 – 99 months to be exact. That is the longest consecutive monthly jobs growth month in US history – and we broke that mark back in 2014.

Nothing good lasts forever. What goes up must come down and the US economy is well past due for a period of contraction. Combined with August’s weak jobs data, and stagnating wage growth for the last six months, the indicators are blaring that we are headed for at least a short recession sometime in 2018 or 2019 – and likely 2018.

Recessions are – fair or not – devastating to Presidential approval, especially when they occur over one year into said President’s tenure. George W Bush went from mid-high 30s approval ratings in late 2007 – when the recession started – to an all-time low of 25% in November 2008, right in the middle of the downturn. His father, George Bush Sr, went from an 89% approval rating down to 29% in 1992 as the economy took a turn for the worse and he lost his re-election campaign. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, by contrast, never came close to 30% approval ratings, despite controversies and, in Clinton’s case, impeachment, because their strong economic performance kept their support above water.

What’s most interesting about Trump is he is at by far a record-low support level right now for a President in a strong performing economy with job growth. Only George W Bush in 2006 is even a relatively close comparison because the controversy of the Iraq War and Katrina was tolling on his approval even in a roaring (on the surface) economy – but his approval at that time was still in the mid-low 40s.