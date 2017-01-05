COMEDY

It's The Horrifying Tale Of The Drunk Girl Who Won't Stop Partying

01/05/2017 05:26 pm ET
Andy McDonald Comedy Writer / Editor, The Huffington Post

It terrifies grown men and brings friendly hangouts to a screeching halt: Babysitting drunk friends who won’t stop partying. 

At a time when most people have gone home and the mood is winding down, one person — as if possessed by a Charlie Sheen demon — simply won’t quit.

Funny Or Die tells us the chilling story of one such drunk girl who will not stop having a good time.

Comments
