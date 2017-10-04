Sean Bradford, Contributor
It's the Ship selects three unknown artists to join their party cruise to Thailand

It's The Ship

Festivals on cruises is definitely becoming a thing. And last year, in an effort to win “best appearance by a celebrity as the captain of a boat,” It’s the Ship enlisted David Hasselhoff. What’s in store this year when the ship sails on November 17th from Singapore to Thailand? Sets from Krewellla and Yellow Claw, and one night in Phuket are guaranteed. There will also be sets from three unknown dj’s who won the recent Deck Selecta Competition. Check out the winners below, as well as mixes, and an original track from each.

Name: Marcos Davis (25)

Country: Portugal

Original Track: 

Mix: 

Name: Muhammad Adib Badrul Asri (25)

Country: Malaysia

Original Track:

Mix:

Name: Tae Hyeon Park (20) 

Country: South Korea

Original Track: 

Mix: 

More info on how to board It’s the Ship HERE.

