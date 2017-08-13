It's Time America. #TrumpHasToGo

It's unimaginable that in the year 2017, the hatred and violence we witnessed in Charlottesville could still be a thing. It’s obvious that DJT’s months of violent rhetoric and vitriol on the campaign trail, his frightening elevation of alt-Right poster boy Steve Bannon, and his stark refusals to denounce people like David Duke have all emboldened the many racists and white nationalists that frequented his rallies, and is directly responsible for what occurred in the quiet college town yesterday. The tragic and criminal acts that ravaged Charlottesville yesterday are proof-positive of the damage one dictatorial, morally corrupt tyrant can do.

If DJT refuses to denounce the alt-Right and Klan groups that participated in yesterday's despicable acts, especially the coward who used his car as a weapon to kill an innocent woman and injure many others, then he will have shown beyond a shadow of a doubt that not only is he not fit to be President, but that he is also in support of and directly responsible for the rise of the white nationalist movement in this country and the racist agenda they represent.

Why are we still being subjected to a DJT presidency? He has given the Republican Congress literally dozens of reasons to call his fitness and sanity into question since assuming office, and yet out of some misguided desire to cling to their elected posts in 2018, they have done nothing. Not out of an inability to do anything. It has been pointed out by many on both sides of the political spectrum, people like neo-Conservative commentator David Frum, Conservative George Will, and Progressive commentators like Lawrence O’Donnell and Keith Olbermann that he is unfit to govern and that he can and should be removed from office under Article 25 of the U.S. Constitution.

In fact, paragraph 4 of the article 25 does clearly state that the Vice President and Congress has the power to end this presidency:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President."

Congress has the power. The Founding Fathers couldn’t have known that 24-hour news cycles and reality TV would give rise to a charlatan like DJT, but Article 25 of the Constitution was clearly their attempt at making provisions for precisely the situation we find ourselves in. One where a man who does not have the intellect, temperment, or moral judgment to be President somehow makes it into office.

It’s time, America - Trump has to go. Before he completely destroys this country.

We've said it many times before. His pathetically innocuous response to the events in Charlottesville are just one more shining example of his ineptitude and consistent refusal to separate himself from the Steve Bannon-ites who would have this country descend into a new civil war to protect what they see as their fading white supremacy. Our founding fathers created provisions for dealing with just the kind of thing we've been subjected to for the last 6 months under DJT's presidency. It's time to ask ourselves - if what we've witnessed this year is not what the Framers had in mind when they crafted this Article, then what the hell will it take? Refusing to participate in security briefings, "because he has a good brain" is not enough? Failing to fully staff his cabinet is not enough? His obsession with exacting revenge on President Obama is not enough? Losing the faith and trust of our most important allies is not enough? An obvious and unrelenting desire to protect Vladimir Putin and his criminal enterprise in Russia is not enough? Pushing us closer to a nuclear stand-off with North Korea is not enough? Failing to denounce the actions of the violent racists who descended on Charlottesville is not enough?

The new rallying cry for us must be "Trump Has To Go". It’s clear that even this man's historic level of incompetence is not going to get the White House back for Progressives anytime before 2020. If we are successful, Mike Pence will become President, but at least we can rid ourselves of the scourge of this man's brief reign and get America back to its rightful place - as a beacon of hope, prosperity, and leadership to the rest of the world. We need to overwhelm Congress with our calls and in their local offices to let them know that #TrumpHasToGo. We are way past the point where Congressional leaders should be looking at invoking Article 25 to remove him from office, for the safety, security, and future of the United States of America.

It's time, people. Let's get and keep #TrumpHasToGo trending, then let's call our congressmen and women and let them know we're taking our country back. All of us - black, white, Republicans, Independents, Democrats - we need to declare in one voice that enough is enough, and that we will not sit silently by as this one man dismantles the greatest nation on earth brick-by-brick. If we fail to make our voices heard, we are complicit in its demise, and we are complicit in what happened in Charlottesville yesterday.