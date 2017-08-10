It's Time for an Escape to Georgia

From sleek city getaways to mountainous forest retreats, the beautifully diverse state of Georgia offers a unique destination for every type of traveller all year round. Whether you prefer to explore the thick backwoods and rivers of the Appalachian Mountains or take a relaxing stroll at sunset on the beaches of St. Simons Island, the Peach State has something for you.

Georgia is waiting. Here’s where to stay to experience it all while living like a local:

St. Simons Retreat - St. Simons Island, GA

Old elegance meets modern comfort in this beautiful south Georgian home with double front porches and surrounded by mossy oak trees.

Savannah Grace - Savannah, GA

Just a short walk from Savannah’s Historic District and two blocks from Forsyth Park, this home maintains a historic charm while providing beautiful modern decor.

Wilderness Lodge - Ellijay, GA

Tucked away in the quiet hills of the Southern Appalachians, this home has a two-story wrap around porch and floor to ceiling windows overlooking Chattahoochee National Forest.

Moonshine Rapids Cabin - Ellijay, GA

Placed right on the Cartecay River, the stunning architecture of this charming luxury cabin will make you want to stay for good.

Alpine Escape - Sautee Nacoochee, GA

This secluded mountain home is surrounded by towering trees and a rich interior of hardwood floors, walls and ceilings.

Four Cubs in the Creek Cabin - Sautee Nacoochee, GA

Enjoy a weekend in the North Georgia mountains at this charming cabin complete with a covered porch decorated with globe light strings and a sunken stone fire pit.

Sound of Silence - Blue Ridge, GA

Located in the Smoky Mountains, this cabin-style home boasts a wrap-around deck that leads to a hot tub and outdoor fireplace. Large vaulted ceilings and windows really set it apart from the rest.

Tybee Island Sunshine - Tybee Island, GA

This charming little cottage offers a vintage touch and provides easy walking access to one of Georgia’s most beloved beaches.

Savannah Lez Frederick - Savannah, GA

Live like southern royalty while enjoying modern decor in this vacation home located in the heart of Savannah.

Mountainview Dream Lodge - Ranger, GA