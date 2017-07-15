It's time for each of us to become aware of our relationship with power

You are a very powerful person, when you have a high level of self-awareness, and understand your role in every situation you are part of. Now what do you choose to do with that beautiful power of yours? How can you lift yourself and others up?

“What you resist, persists.” ~ Carl JungYour daily dose of sanity

What is getting your attention right now, if anything?

What is causing you stress, if anything?

What is bringing you peace of mind, if anything?

What does answering these three simple questions make you realize about who and what has power in your life?

You were born with immense power that you can tap back into at any point through the choices you make.

You give power to the food you put in your body -- there are foods that can sustain your health and others that bring you disease. Which ones do you choose?

You give power to who gets your attention. You can spend all your time working and blaming others and the need to pay the bills for your state of busyness or you can choose to spend some of your time doing and being you. You don't have to wait for the vacation, long weekend or holiday. Which do you choose? What has power over you and what do you have power over?

You get immersed in drama at work and in life--everywhere you go someone wants you to play a starring role in their show. You can put on your costume and be part of the show or you can choose not to partake in someone else's drama. You choose to ask questions and retain your personal power. Which do you choose?

We were born with free will. We have choices and each choice we make has some consequence that goes with it. When we don't speak up for ourselves, the other person will too often believe we agree with them, and they will continue to treat us the way we treat ourselves.

When it feels like our life is flowing, it is very challenging to want or see a need to change. We just expect the pain or pleasure that is associated with the choices we make. But it is change that opens us up to opportunities. Our ability to be conscious of the very choices we are making and our own relationship with personal power becomes a great learning opportunity.

It forces you to look in the mirror, beyond whether you have green stuff stuck in our teeth, and decide how much you want to face what is deep inside of you. You are forced to evaluate your relationship with what and who you give power to, and face the deeper issues that need to change or not. But at least, now you can decide how much you want to change and where your power lies.

Because, you are a very powerful person, when you have a high level of self-awareness, and understand your role in every situation you are part of.

Now what do you choose to do with that beautiful power of yours? How can you lift yourself and others up?