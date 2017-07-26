It's time for each of us to enjoy the abundant buffet of life

What if life (and work) are one big buffet — there were ample choices when it came to the appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, vegetables, fruits, desserts, and beverages you are free to consume? The tables and stations in the buffet are laden with beautiful options for you to choose from. All you need to do is:

Show up to the buffet. Appreciate the options in front of you. Examine the possibilities. See the beauty in each dish and/or evaluate the ones that don’t appeal to you. Be curious to experiment with dishes that you have never imagined experiencing. Taste some dishes and see which ones resonate and why. Engage with the people preparing and serving to learn more. Listen to what they have to share. Connect with the people around you that you find interesting. Make choices that satisfy you and realize there is no need to rush your experience. You can come back tomorrow. Enjoy the buffet. Allow yourself to be delighted, disappointed, and filled up with what nourishes your soul.

Every day provides us with a new buffet, and sometimes it has tried and true options, and some days, it serves up surprises. Some days the buffet is satisfying, and others it may face some challenges. Just like life.

So many people around us are caught up with needing routine and predictability that they truly can’t see what is in front of them. Change is a beautiful thing when you accept it as part of the flow of life.

What is on your buffet today? What will you try? What will you skip? Why?

Sanity Dose #205: In a world of choice, what food do you choose to consume, what people do you hang out with and what thoughts do you bring into your life? What if life was one big buffet where you got to make an amazing life (and work at what fuels you)? What would be possible then? What stations would you choose in the buffet to make you satisfied?