It's time for each of us to have a conversation with ourselves: fear or love? You choose!

There is no magic bullet no matter how much people try to convince you. Read books that speak to you or don’t read, travel or stay home, take a leap or stay where you are. The conversation that you need is only one that only you know you need. What are you waiting for? It’s good to be clear on what you are waiting for … no one else knows or can tell you … Really!

“There are two basic motivating forces: fear and love. When we are afraid, we pull back from life.” ~ John Lennon

Two questions that are important for each of us, in different and connected ways, are:

1) What makes you feel really comfortable? So comfortable that you are stuck?

This leads us to the second question,

2) What scares the living daylights out of you that keeps you stuck and comfortable?

Sometimes you can be so busy chasing safety that you simply don't realize that safety is risky.

I spoke to a someone yesterday who is having a hell of a time at work. All the drama around her is preventing her from doing her work. And we talked about her role in it and the first step she can take for herself.

Why do we stay in relationships that hurt us? Do we realize that we need to learn something? Why do we believe there is a secret to getting out and taking care of ourselves?

When my book was published this year, I sold my house to follow its teachings and moved to a place I never imagined living in, being a city girl my whole life. But I could not put the book out in the world and not be living its philosophy myself.

I had to go do the work myself and I have to say that now that I am on the other side, I am ready to help other conscious 21st century leaders who want to do your work, knowing that for me, my work never stops. But I can now work and guide others on the journey from surviving to thriving--from being a transactional problem-solver to an opportunity-maker, which means you embrace your challenges, look them in the eye (not a casual walk in the park) and find others to create with.

But it all starts with each of us. No one else.

My book is about leaving the manual behind and finding your own navigation system. Some people have told me that the book is too long, which I accept. It has my story of the path business leaders can take and the wonderful stories of 33 conscious leaders. You can read and absorb what you want. You can start where you want to and don't need to read every word. It was written like a journey and like life, is not linear. It is you who has to choose how to experience it, which is why I am told it is long. We have been conditioned for someone else to give us our answers. The book forces you to think, which many people don't like, and then figure out for yourself what you want to create and how you can find your voice.

I wrote the book for me and all the other architects of humanity that are tired of living someone else's manual or best practices. Imagine this gift we have been given of life. The question now, and every day, is how are we treating life, not how is it treating us.

As I have said before, it is time for each of us to find our bold and beautiful voice and realize change comes from within.

After an hour conversation yesterday, I hope the person who is clearly in an abusive situation at work chooses to take care of herself. I know she can do it but the questions she needs to grapple with are how comfortable is she and how scared is she. Is the fear of leaving greater than the pain of staying?

I know it's not easy. It took my plane to almost crash for me to make the changes, which took me on this new chapter of life and I work on myself every single day. Because there is no secret. There is no seven-step program that works for all of us. That is why my book has seven signposts and shares that you may need to modify them for you as you use them to guide you. But you can't just say you want to do the work, you have to show up and do it.

Leadership is not about how well you talk, it is about the alignment between your words and actions. It is about failing and making mistakes and sharing them with others so we can all learn. It's about lifting each other up and creating together. We have so much opportunity surrounding us that we too often get blinded by the sheer choice and decide to stay in irrational fear and worry.

Your opportunity is to upset the apple cart and really, truly find meaning that is sitting right there waiting for you to see and experience it.

The leaders who choose to let go and hey unstuck will bring a new path to business and future generations, and will move us in the trajectory of good. You will have new found respect for ancient thinking that is accessible to each of us. You will not be scared of robots, AI, and automation, for example, because you will integrate them with common sense and business purpose. We, together, will create this new path for business where people and every living creature on this planet matters. Because, you will know deep in your soul, how much you matter and the extraordinary gift you have to share with yourself and others.

I hope you will also send new conscious 21st century leaders you know our way and join us in this new conversation that is needed in our world today. And remember, the most important conversation no one teaches us to have starts at home, with yourself.