It's time for each of us to rethink how we get validated.

I have fallen for it. I admit it. Liking things that people post gets you liked too! Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc. all now have features that allow you to "weigh in" to the "discussion" by clicking a button. And you can indicate your emotional state as well - love, anger, sadness, disappointment, etc. How convenient! But why do we do this? In a world full of hate, vitriol and rhetoric that is polarizing, "liking" things is certainly a more positive expression of our feelings, but what happens if it is not reciprocated? We place great value in being "liked" and spend a lot of our time liking things, sharing things and hoping that people will like our likes and share our shares. Or recognize our birthdays. Or comment on something we think is profound. We are hopeful that this will lead to new connections and new opportunities. Or at a minimum, will keep us in good standing with others who expect that we will acknowledge their contributions (or existence). There are some possible unintended consequences to this insanity.