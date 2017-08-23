It’s time for evangelicals to be headlights

Almost as disturbing as the actions of white Nationals and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville was the response to their ungodly views and actions by the so-called evangelical leaders of our nation.

The powerful evangelicals who preside over millions of members of America’s religious right have had an opportunity in recent weeks to uphold the Bible’s teachings by denouncing racism, bigotry, hate and division. Instead, the supposed bearers of principles and spirituality have been complicit with President Donald Trump on this issue. Even one of its leading messages Rev. Franklin Graham, blessed last night “camp meeting” in Phoenix with the prayer of invocation.

Last week after the President outrageously responded to the Charlottesville tragedy by placing equal blame on the protesters who were there to denounce racism and hate, the CEOs of major U.S. companies began to pull out of the president’s councils. The swift resignations were a matter of principle. Whether or not they are church-going folks, they could no longer support this man (President Trump).

But when it comes to some leaders in the faith community – particularly among the famous megachurch pastors tasked with providing moral leadership to millions of Americans – the response to Trump’s remarks has been disturbing. Only one minister – the megachurch pastor A.R. Bernard – resigned from the President’s evangelical council. He was the only member of the council to decide he wouldn’t sell his soul for political clout.

All the others, including major influencers such as Jerry Falwell Jr., Robert Jeffress, and Paula White, remain on the council. This should not surprise us given the historical context. Jeffress is pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, TX, which evolved out of the founding of the Southern Baptist’s in 1845. This body was organized for the sole purpose of preserving the institution of slavery. Jerry Farwell, Jr.’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., organized Liberty University as a Christian school to get around the Supreme Court decision of 1954 that integrated schools. How unfortunate that his son was a part of that, and his son continues his father’s counterfeit spirituality in being the first evangelical to endorse Trump for President. That counterfeit spirituality can also be uncovered in the present contradictions: How in one breath they’ll talk about their reverence for the Jewish people, but then say nothing when neo-Nazis in Charlottesville repeated their desire to expel and destroy Jews.

The Christian Bible states, Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?’ President Trump’s promotion of division and mean-spirited politics have rotted our country’s moral fabric to its core and does not reflect the fruits of this nation’s long and storied struggle to unify as one people under God.

Thankfully, God forgives and encourages repentance. And so we call upon evangelicals and other faith leaders to be the conscience, to be the salt, to be the headlight and not the taillight of the social order.

If President Trump is here to stay for his full term, and especially if he endures through two, faith leaders of all stripes must form a national conference in order to help the President do some soul searching. We’ve been too divided. We must come together, be humble and candid, and demonstrate that we are agents of integrity, of principle, of passion and courage. On this issue of domestic terrorism, the evangelical faith community has been the taillight. They have proven themselves not to be champions and leaders of enlightenment, encouragement and engagement in this country, but rather as political operatives for a brand of governance that has proven to divide us and summon hatred and anger. It’s time for all of us to be the headlight, to be true to the mind and spirit of the prophet Jesus of Nazareth, to love justice, to love mercy, and, to walk humbly with our God. Because it is these very evangelicals who will profess from the highest mountains that our nation is one under God, with liberty and justice for all. But now it is challenged. To use the words of the late Sweet Daddy Grace, the experienced leader of yesteryears, who said, “Christians must “tangabilitate“ the Gospel.

Until they can comply with our nation’s most important tenants, evangelicals will continue to be agents of darkness rather than headlights of light.

Dr. Amos C. Brown,

Pastor, Third Baptist Church of San Francisco

Chair of the Religious Affairs Committee, National NAACP