It's time for MegaFest...Get ready, get ready, get ready!

The world’s greatest faith and family festival returns to Dallas this week! MegaFest will look to increase its record breaking attendance pattern this week as thousands from all over the world descend on “Big D” to be inspired, empowered and entertained. To truly understand the diversity of MegaFest, you must understand the mind behind it: “The reason it is so diverse is because it’s author is so diverse. You don’t see anything like it anywhere because it came out of the auspices of the diversity of my interests.” -Bishop T.D. Jakes

The four day festival is truly for everybody and the planners, speakers and entertainers all want you to be there! Bishop Jakes has invited everyone in “The Village” to come out and be a part of this year’s festival. For those of you who are unable to attend MegaFest, you can live stream the week’s events as they happen as part of the Bishop’s Village.

The most anticipated addition to the festival this year is the focus on entrepreneurship. Bishop Jakes has secured some of the nation’s top leaders and business minds to inspire and instruct attendees on the somewhat paradoxical path to true entrepreneurship, much more than simply owning a business.

“I think that a lot of things that people are praying for in the church could be answered in entrepreneurship. We find ourselves praying for financial adversities and things like that and we have a tendency to ask God to do things that are within our reach to do. The discussion about entrepreneurship presents a new way of looking at ‘my needs’; hat it’s not just a subject of prayer but a subject of action, and to convey that to people along with prayer is a very unique opportunity to bring faith and works together!”

Also new to MegaFest this year are: the MegaFutures competition featuring young entrepreneurs, presented in partnership with the University of Dallas, a robotics exhibition and In solidarity with the citizens and leadership of Dallas, an art exhibit and cultural arts contest featuring plays by Dallas police officers and residents.

Perhaps the newest, biggest development this year is the addition of Pepsico as title sponsor. The food and beverage company’s quest to sponsor an event brought the internationally focused yet locally based company to MegaFest’s door. Its dynamic of diversity and inclusion proved to be the perfect model for the Dallas-Fort Worth based company to sponsor.

“Special thanks to Bishop Jakes for providing this opportunity to PepsiCo for this very special conference. You sir, your work and your leadership in Dallas and the broader community makes real the sentiment we all feel and believe that the small steps we make in service everyday make a giant difference in so many people. We know that for us to succeed, we have to bring value to the communities in which we serve. We recognize that it’s not a right, it’s a privilege and we take this privilege very seriously. It’s a privilege we feel we have to earn everyday by the way we do business, the way we recruit people, the way we treat our employees and the way we give opportunity to everybody who comes to PepsiCo. All the partnerships we do such as this to make a difference in the communities that we live in, we take that very seriously. We take it as a privilege and we hope to give back to you.” - Mr. Vivek Sankaran, President & Chief Operations Officer- Frito Lay North America

The city of Dallas has risen to the challenge of accommodating everyone converging on their great city by extending dining hours at nearby restaurants, easing the local commute with the TRE, DART in addition to other improvements to the Dallas MegaFest experience. In previous years, mass transit and local dining were unable to accommodate the late end of many of the nightly sessions. Philip Jones, CEO of the Dallas Convention and Visitors Bureau said of the improvement of the MegaFest experience: “...we learned!” Jones, Mayor Mike Rawlings and the city of Dallas leadership is excited to have the festival return to the city for a third run and hope to make the high grossing festival a mainstay in the city. Plans to improve upon this year’s experience and begin preparations for the next festival are already in place and set to begin at the close of the festival.

Each year, MegaFest seeks to impact attendees on natural, physical and spiritual levels. The festival isn’t only about spirituality, it’s for the whole person; fitness, fellowship, fun and food are all a part of the festival’s draw. The spiritual element is cleverly pronounced with something for everyone who attends Manpower, Woman Thou Art Loosed, MegaYouth, Megakidz or the Alive Mime/Dance Conference.

The pulse of the festival is the many empowerment sessions featuring a slew of awesome leaders, executives and speakers with both secular and sacred appeal. The International Faith and Family Film Festival returns with an incredible lineup of films, features and panels and the Village Expo will feature vendors and concerts on the stage throughout each day! If you’re on a mission to lose weight, you can either laugh those pounds away at the “A Time to Laugh” comedy showcase or burn those pesky calories at any one of the many scheduled workout sessions at MegaFit during the festival!

You still have time to register and create a personal schedule. Something is always happening at MegaFest and if you don’t want to miss a moment, you need to make a schedule and…keep your schedule open! Of all the major happenings and scheduled appearances, there’s always a surprise on the horizon!

For those of you not wanting the experience to end on Saturday, pre-order your MegaFest bundle today! The MegaFest Experience bundle comes with cd’s, dvd’s and a dowload card of ManPower and Woman Thou Art Loosed sessions.