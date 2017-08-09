It's Time For The Recovery Advocacy Movement To "Go Make Some History!"

First, I must acknowledge that I do not pretend to know the answer to that question. Instead, I pose this question to the recovery advocacy movement as we stand in the trenches of the growing crises around substance use in America. While draconian sentencing laws have long been a crisis disproportionately affecting minorities and their communities, and while alcohol still remains the number one drug of misuse and drug-related deaths, the attention given to the rise of opioid misuse and drug-related deaths has elevated national awareness, conversation and urgency. The impact of opioids on non-minority populations has shifted the challenges surrounding substance use from a problem that a select group of “those people” have to a problem that “we all have.” We find the term “opioid epidemic” littering national consciousness and in turn sparking a widespread recognition of what has been deemed a national crisis. When it comes to the idea of a crisis, an extraordinary pioneer in the recovery advocacy movement, Beverly Haberle, taught me some years ago about the concept of crisis equaling opportunity. To that end, what the recovery advocacy movement has in this moment of crisis is an opportunity – an opportunity to again find themselves motivated, inspired and charged to “go make some history.”

With the absence of a much advocated for federal large-scale response to the growing crisis of substance use related challenges, one might find themselves feeling frustrated, angered, hopeless and in despair. While I believe we ought to find ourselves frustrated and angry, I caution any measure of hopelessness and despair. The recovery advocacy movement has long discovered that even if a small measure of financial support can be found in Washington, DC, the ingredients for initiating and sustaining recovery are not found in our nation’s capital but rather in ourselves and our own communities’ recovery capital. The recovery advocacy movement has long discovered that even more important than the financial capital garnered from public funding is the identification, harnessing of and drawing from recovery capital - resources, strengths and skills - that exist in ourselves and our communities. While we ought to be frustrated and angry, we ought not feel hopeless and carry on with despair. The solutions lie within ourselves and in the movement – the question for all of us is, where does the recovery advocacy movement go from here?