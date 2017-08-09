It's Time For The Recovery Advocacy Movement To "Go Make Some History!"

Throughout the 1990s, a growing group of people living in recovery and their allies found themselves deeply inspired and passionately fueled by the work of author and addiction recovery historian William L. White. With some limited help from federal dollars, Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) began popping up all over the country, and in 2001, William L. White challenged a gathering of over 200 of these recovery advocates in St. Paul, Minnesota to “go make some history.” And boy, history has been made. In addition to the birth of national recovery advocacy organizations such as Faces and Voices of Recovery, Facing Addiction and Young People in Recovery, many local RCO’s are now embedded in communities across the country and have done extraordinary work around empowering and mobilizing local recovery communities. We have seen large rallies and marches demonstrating the sheer size and strength of recovery communities across the country. We have seen the spread of peer-based recovery support services which serve as a key ingredient in people sustaining long-term recovery. We have seen the emergence of recovery high schools and collegiate recovery programs. We have seen many of our movement’s youth pursuing higher education in order to make a greater, more informed impact. Yes, in what had been deemed by White as the “New Recovery Advocacy Movement,” history has certainly been made. So where do we go from here?
First, I must acknowledge that I do not pretend to know the answer to that question. Instead, I pose this question to the recovery advocacy movement as we stand in the trenches of the growing crises around substance use in America. While draconian sentencing laws have long been a crisis disproportionately affecting minorities and their communities, and while alcohol still remains the number one drug of misuse and drug-related deaths, the attention given to the rise of opioid misuse and drug-related deaths has elevated national awareness, conversation and urgency. The impact of opioids on non-minority populations has shifted the challenges surrounding substance use from a problem that a select group of “those people” have to a problem that “we all have.” We find the term “opioid epidemic” littering national consciousness and in turn sparking a widespread recognition of what has been deemed a national crisis. When it comes to the idea of a crisis, an extraordinary pioneer in the recovery advocacy movement, Beverly Haberle, taught me some years ago about the concept of crisis equaling opportunity. To that end, what the recovery advocacy movement has in this moment of crisis is an opportunity – an opportunity to again find themselves motivated, inspired and charged to “go make some history.”
With the absence of a much advocated for federal large-scale response to the growing crisis of substance use related challenges, one might find themselves feeling frustrated, angered, hopeless and in despair. While I believe we ought to find ourselves frustrated and angry, I caution any measure of hopelessness and despair. The recovery advocacy movement has long discovered that even if a small measure of financial support can be found in Washington, DC, the ingredients for initiating and sustaining recovery are not found in our nation’s capital but rather in ourselves and our own communities’ recovery capital. The recovery advocacy movement has long discovered that even more important than the financial capital garnered from public funding is the identification, harnessing of and drawing from recovery capital - resources, strengths and skills - that exist in ourselves and our communities. While we ought to be frustrated and angry, we ought not feel hopeless and carry on with despair. The solutions lie within ourselves and in the movement – the question for all of us is, where does the recovery advocacy movement go from here?
While we must certainly continue to push the federal government to respond appropriately and adequately, I encourage all of us to engage in a parallel process of turning inward and to one another for the solutions that lie within us. For over 25 years now, the recovery advocacy movement has been growing, expanding capacity, building relationships, gaining momentum and empowering more and more individuals and their families living in recovery or impacted by addiction to be part of the solution. In some ways, it is almost as if our movement has been perfectly primed for this very moment. So while we ought to be and stay frustrated, and we ought to be and stay angry, I challenge all of us to turn inward and to one another and ask ourselves the question: how will the recovery advocacy movement actualize crisis as opportunity and “go make some history?”
