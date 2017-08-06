It's Time For The Recovery Community To Hang Up the Funeral Attire and Suit Up For Sustaining Life

There is a saying in parts of the recovery community that goes something like "you better buy a suit because you'll be going to a lot of funerals." As a young person in recovery, I quickly learned what the “old timers” or “predecessors” meant. In preparing to write this piece, I paused to reflect on just how many funerals I have attended for people I met in recovery but who went on to die a substance use-related death. I genuinely couldn’t count the number – there have been too many to count over the years.

A subtle undertone of acceptance can be found in this saying that urges “newcomers” to expect an inevitable stream of watching people die while in recovery. It is almost as if there is widespread acceptance that nothing can be done about high volumes of people dying. For some, the idea of “the person has to want it bad enough” is at the root of it all, and the premise is that an individual who passed away from a substance use-related death just didn’t want to get well and live bad enough. That never sat well with me. I have yet to meet somebody experiencing an active substance use disorder who deep down in their being didn’t desperately want to get well.

While it is urgent that the general public never accepts death as just part of the package of substance use, it is in some ways even more urgent that the recovery community refuses to accept death as an inevitable occurrence for a good number of people using drugs or seeking recovery. It is one thing for people who have never experienced a substance use disorder or recovery to be hopeless and accepting of death; it is another thing for those of us who know the struggle, and who know that recovery is possible, to find ourselves simply accepting that many people will die.

If the vast number of people who have found wellness and recovery from a substance use disorder were to rebuke the idea that “some have to die so others can live,” we might start to see a shift. If the millions of people who have found recovery from a substance use disorder were to support any and all measures to reduce harm for people who are using so that they too may live to have a chance at recovery, we might fight ourselves attending far fewer funerals.

I think it has long been time for all of us in recovery to pack away our funeral attire and instead suit up for supporting strategies that will keep people alive – even when those strategies look much different than the ones we have utilized. I think it has long been time that we practice open-mindedness, tolerance and acceptance in all of our affairs and truly meet people where they are at with love, empathy, support and a variety of strategies for keeping them alive. Ideas such as safe injection sites, where people who are using heroin can do so safely without risk of overdose death, are ideas that all of us in recovery ought to be supporting. The use of medications backed by evidence that reduce the overwhelming craving we know all too well is something we should be supporting.