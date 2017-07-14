It's Time For Tomato Jam 2017 - Local to Atlanta

Tomato, tomahto, no matter how you pronounce it, you want to listen up. Tomato season is here and South City Kitchen Vinings in Atlanta, Georgia is celebrating summer's favorite fruit (yes, tomatoes are a fruit, not a veggie) by throwing a Tomato Jam. We just so happen to love tomatoes, so when we heard about this special event, we couldn't wait to see how one of our favorite chefs, Chef Nathan McGrath, would showcase his creativity with an ingredient that not only taste good but is very good for you. Well, after having the opportunity to experience Tomato Jam, let's just say Chef Nathan outdid himself with this one. Tomato Jam 2017 showcases the versatility of the tomato with a special, limited-time tomato-packed menu. What can you look forward to on a tomato-themed menu? How about a savory southern classic like Tomato Pie or smoked shrimp hush puppies with oven dried tomato and tomato aioli. If these items sound good to you, then you are in for a treat because these are only some of the starters.

Tomato is spun throughout the rest of the Tomato Jam menu, making for some creative entree options. Duck lovers will be blown away by the Pan Seared Duck Breast, which features an orange-glazed duck breast that is pan-seared and cooked to your liking, topped with pickled red onion and fresh, heirloom tomatoes and then served on top of a crispy, almost latke like hash brown potato which is surrounded by goat cheese and extra orange glaze. Longing for some seafood? Then the Seafood Stew is perfect for you. This stew features tomato a couple of different ways - tomato relish, blistered cherry tomatoes, and even tomato creme fraiche for the grilled bread. In regards to the meat and seafood, you can look forward to a bowl full of mussels, shrimp, andouille sausage, and clams.

If this makes you taste buds start twerking, take a look below to see some of the other great dishes we had at Tomato Jam. If this fits your fancy, you want to hurry and get over to South City Kitchen Vinings as it’s only here until Saturday, July 22. Reserve your table and get ready to be blown away.

Tomato Jam 2017 - South City Kitchen Vinings Grilled delmonico steak, cherry tomato, grilled green beans, smoked tomato hollandaise, green tomato chow chow

Tomato Jam 2017 - South City Kitchen Vinings Pan seared scallops, summer succotash, yellow tomato chutney, tomato broth