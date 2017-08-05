IT'S TIME FOR WAR

I met a Muslim man from Pakistan yesterday. His name was Muhammad and he had occupied the vacant cardio machine next to me. The gym was not packed and so there were plenty of other vacant elliptical machines to choose from but, for whatever reason, he chose the one closest to me. With my eyes closed I had been in a trance, seemingly lost in the rhythmic steady bass of music blaring in my ears rapt in thoughtful meditation. I would not have noticed him except he, on occasion, would clear his throat loudly. The first and second time I ignored the minor interruption and pretended not to hear but I was acutely aware of him. The third time, he cleared his throat, I opened my eyes and half-heartily glanced in his direction. As I did, I was met with bright glad eyes and an eager welcoming child-like smile. I nodded (in kind) with sweat dripping from my nose but I did not return the friendly gesture. Instead I went back to grinding away on the elliptical pedals preoccupied, once again, focusing on the fitness goal at hand.

A few moments later, he cleared his throat for the fourth time and it, once more, snapped me from my reverie. At that moment, I look directly at him with a minute mist of provocation. This man, seemingly, wanted my attention and again, greeted me with those glad peaceful eyes and an eager welcoming look. His smile proved to be contagious and so I returned his greeting with a smile of my own. A bit out of breath he said with a beam. “It is so easy to put the weight on but ever so tough to take it off.” Though he was a man in his forties he spoke like an enthusiastic teenager. I nodded while simultaneously removing the left ear-bud from my ear and responded, “Yes, especially as we get older.” This got us talking about our ages and at that moment I knew I would be engaged in a conversation for the remainder of my workout. Within those next thirty-five minutes I learned where he was from, where he worked, how long he had been living in the United States, how much he loved our country, how many children he had, how long he had been married, where his children went to school and what mosque his family worshiped at. His spirit was gentle and filled with joy. He was humble, void of malice and darkness. His spirit was light. When he finished his workout we shook hands in a meaningful way, shared our names and said goodbye. And just like that he was gone. As I wrapped up my workout I kept thinking about his glad peaceful eyes and contagious kind smile because they were a sure-fire sign of a man who has gone to war. It was clear to me that he had fought many battles in his lifetime. He had fought valiantly and he had won on many fronts which is why every living person on this planet needs to experience the kind of war he has clearly engaged in. Let me explain.

It means very little to me, whether one considers their soul to be under the spiritual guidance of Baha'i, Buddhism, Christianity, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Shinto, Sikhism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism or atheism for that matter. Regardless, of what one professes as their religion makes very little difference to me because I have witnessed (first hand) both good and evil in all who profess to faithfully belong to this or that theology. However, I have been most intrigued by people who have faced their greatest fears and who have engaged in a specific kind of war. It's those people that give me the greatest hope for our world. That’s why I encourage EVERY man and woman to seek, prepare and declare war not on others but on themselves.

From the Middle East to Asia, from Russia to the United States from north to south and east to west, in my humble opinion, war is needed on a mass scale. It's time we take up arms and prepare ourselves for the greatest war known to mankind. This war has nothing to do with killing others although (in a sense) individuals must die in order to truly live. It's easy to take up arms against another human being...it's far more difficult to take up arms against ourselves. I have come to the very real understanding that war is not the enemy to all mankind…conscious passivity is. Providential wisdom discerns that there is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the sun and the time for war…is now.

In preparation to defeat our enemy, we must first know our enemy and to know our enemy is to know ourselves. The enemy consists of an axis of evil that is seeking to destroy the very essence of our humanity on an individual basis. The fight must be brought to them but in order to do so we need not travel very far. For your enemy and my enemy resides in the near and far corners of our minds. Sun Tzu says in The Art of War “If you fight with all your might, there is a chance of life; whereas death is certain if you cling to your corner(s).” What resides in the corners of our minds are the very real enemies of the "Self " that consist of pride, vanity, selfishness, ego, lusts, self-righteousness, prejudice and hatred. They all reside within us and to successfully fight against them we must meet them exactly where they are. If we want true peace outside of us we must first conquer the enemies that reside within us. So, is it finally time we fight with all our might to have a chance at real life or will we continue to cling to our corner (the self) which will lead us to certain self destruction and death.

"The man that wars and judges others is eternally lost. The man that wars and judges himself is eternally found.” ― Jason Versey

Every great religion known to mankind emphatically counsels that each individual must endeavor to conquer, surrender, crucify, give up, empty or sacrifice the essence of self in order to experience true enlightenment, revelation, salvation, and or satori. All of which indubitably leads each person seeking this understanding to the crown chakra, moksha, everlasting life, nirvana, heaven and or paradise…in essence true peace. For example, listen to the Muslim mystic, Al-Bistami: "For thirty years God was my mirror, now I am my own mirror. What I was I no longer am, for "I" and "God" are a denial of God's unity. Since I no longer am, God is his own mirror. He speaks with my tongue, and I have vanished."

The Japanese master Nan-in gave audience to a professor of philosophy. Serving tea, Nan-in filled his visitor's cup, and kept pouring. The professor watched his cup overflow until he could not restrain himself any longer: "Stop! The cup is over full, no more will go in." Nan-in said: "Like this cup, you are full of your own opinions and speculations. How can I show you Zen unless you first empty your cup?"

Jesus says in Matthew "If you cling to your life, you will lose it; but if you give up your life...you will find it."

Atiśa Dīpaṃkara Śrījñāna was a Buddhist Bengali religious leader and master and he wrote...

The greatest achievement is selflessness. The greatest worth is self-mastery. The greatest quality is seeking to serve others. The greatest precept is continual awareness. The greatest medicine is the emptiness of everything. The greatest action is not conforming with the worlds ways. The greatest magic is transmuting the passions. The greatest generosity is non-attachment. The greatest goodness is a peaceful mind. The greatest patience is humility. The greatest effort is not concerned with results. The greatest meditation is a mind that lets go. The greatest wisdom is seeing through appearances.

There are hundreds of other examples that I could share with you but it's my hope that you will see for yourself the absolute similarities of this common theme and come to the same universal understanding and truth.

We can not expect to defeat the pride, vanity, selfishness, ego, lusts, self-righteousness, prejudice and hatred that resides within us without unleashing the weapons that were designed to eradicate them. Humility, modesty, selflessness, meekness, chastity, empathy, tolerance and most importantly love are the virtues that must be used in order to defeat the inner selfish motivations of our selves. They are the very swords and shields of every great and true shaman, mystic, teacher, prophet and or messiah that has endured throughout the passages of time. So when will we finally listen?

If we DON’T take on and or empty out the darkness that resides within us what are the consequences? Consider the person who refuses to go to war within themselves and who’s mind is filled with prejudice, hatred, pride and or selfishness. How trivial, malicious and self-centered everything in the world seems to them. Having no tangible good qualities within themselves that person sees no sustained tangible goodness anywhere else. Lacking in love that person is incapable of seeing the good in any other human being. Even that person’s deity is seemingly filled with the same views that judges all of mankind on the basis of similar prejudices, hatred, pride and selfishness which gives way to a certain individual yet tribal mentality which says “My God is greater than your God. If he is for me, he can not be for you.” Even if this person experiences great acts of love and unselfishness by another human being (though from a different spiritual theology) they can only perceive it as something malicious and or unkind at its core. Therefore our outside world reflects that which is inside which often gives life to mass destruction, physical war, selfish endeavors, mistrust and humanity's ultimate erosion.

If we DO take on and empty out the darkness that resides within what are the rewards? Let us now consider the person who has gone to war within themselves. Like that which was obvious with my new friend Muhammad, the man I met at the gym. It is clear that they have a spirit that is trusting, big-hearted and noble. To them the world is extraordinary and beautiful. This person is conscious of the wonder and dignity of all beings and creatures…great and small. Love oozes from their spirit. They are a light in the darkness. When that person sees others as true, they are truly true. In this person’s presence, even the nastiest of personalities forget their nature and for a moment mirror their persona if for only a moment which gives them a glimpse of what a nobler happier and more fulfilling life could be like. This endeavor gives way to the hope that if each individual person in this world would endeavor to conquer themselves there is quite a good chance we could ALL experience true peace. For it is written in an African Proverb..."When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you." It starts with me, it starts with you.

In a perfect world, no person would take up arms or try to enslave or conquer another human being until he or she has first conquered themselves which would, most likely, take a lifetime but by then every single individual that took on themselves would understand that physical war and or destroying others is a quest not worth waging. It’s when we fully understand this vital consciousness that our world will finally know peace and true enlightenment. For, peace first begins and ends with the individual who first conquers the darkness that resides within the corners of the 'Self'.