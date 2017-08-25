It's Time to Leave Afghanistan Now

It’s been sixteen years since we started fighting the war in Afghanistan; it has become one of the longest wars the United States has fought. In other words, it’s pretty safe to say that, like the war in Vietnam, this is not a winnable war and there is no end in sight. Sadly the warmongers, especially Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., are not willing to admit that.

Trump has shown to be a huge hypocrite yet again. After saying over and over again on the campaign trail that the U.S. should withdraw from Afghanistan, Trump has now decided to increase the number of troops in that country and to extend the war indefinitely. All it shows is that he will continue what was left behind by his predecessors on the silver platter, which shouldn’t be surprising for most of us.

In his speech a few days ago, Trump repeated the lie that withdrawing from Iraq in 2011 is what caused the rise of ISIS and says we cannot repeat the “mistake” in Afghanistan like we did in Iraq. This is actually a scare tactic being used right now to keep the U.S. involved in Afghanistan because the power vacuum was not caused by us leaving Iraq; the truth of the matter is invading Iraq in the first place was what started the power vacuum and the reason for the invasion was based on a lie that was promoted by war propaganda and that had no evidence whatsoever. So withdrawing from Afghanistan would not be a mistake; the mistake that was made was invading it in the first place.

As Arianna Huffington correctly points out, we are spending billions of taxpayer dollars to fight this war. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has stated in a recent op-ed, “The mission in Afghanistan has lost its purpose, and I think it is a terrible idea to send any more troops into that war. It’s time to come home now.” Representative Walter B. Jones (R-NC) wrote a letter to Trump over two months ago, stating: “Many of us in the U.S. House of Representatives believe we have been denied our sacred duty to debate and declare war. You could say that I am disappointed by this. Disappointed because after 16 years in Afghanistan, Congress deserves another vote on this conflict. Disappointed because almost $1 trillion of taxpayers’ money has been spent with no direct goal or strategy. And most importantly, I am disappointed because we continue to lose American lives.”

The three of them are right. We are wasting money, we are wasting American lives, we have been fighting this war for too long, there is no end in sight, and we should stop sending more troops. Besides, what is the point of fighting a war when it is clearly unwinnable? As former Representative Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) once said, “The wars you win are the wars you don’t start.”

It’s quite clear that we haven’t learned our lesson in Afghanistan and it’s quite clear that the war is not going to end anytime soon. The goal of the warmongers is to stay at war with Afghanistan forever and all they are doing is showing that there is no point in staying in Afghanistan. And it also shows that they are very much in denial as to what the reality is of this entire situation.