It's TOASTED Time: New Podcast Cooks Up Cuisine and Pop Culture

A new podcast called TOASTED is now available on iTunes and Google Play and will appeal to foodies and pop culture enthusiasts alike. With a lineup of comedians, television personalities, known chefs and informed correspondents, TOASTED ties in cuisine with the latest hot topics. TOASTED is hosted by acting coach, personal chef and reality TV lover Dmitri Preston Lazarev. In addition to the audio component, Dmitri will replicate recipes his guests share in a video portion, www.toastedtime.com, so listeners can check those out after enjoying the light, breezy format of the podcast.

Robert Irvin Dmitri Preston Lazarev, host of TOASTED

I spoke with Dmitri - who has a niche following due to his outspoken love of Real Housewives, particularly franchises that have not yet aired in the U.S., and for his hilarious Ramona Singer impersonation that has been lauded on social media — to find out more about TOASTED:

Tell us about some of the guests you’ve interviewed.

So far, we recorded 6 episodes and I was extremely lucky to ‘click’ with all the guests so far. We have comedians Julie Goldman and Brandy Howard from Bravo’s The People’s Couch who now have their own podcast Dumb Gay Politics. The episode turned out to be such a fun ride. Those two always make me laugh with one-liners and hilarious comments and we share a similar sense of humor. There is something about them that made me feel like we’ve already known each other, so when they brought their no-holds-barred attitude, we were golden. We started as strangers and by the end of the show, they had decided to come to my wedding in Hawaii. How cool is that?!

In another episode, the guest is Tiffany Bizub, who besides being a major foodie also happens to be a dear friend of mine so it only made sense to talk about fellow comedian Kathy Griffin and her recent controversy and backlash. Then we got to discussing Tiffany’s multiple run-ins with Hunter Parrish (from Showtime’s Weeds), and how crazy her experience was with MTV’s Steve-O and his naked shenanigans...The episode came out so juicy that I knew right away it was going to be the one to launch TOASTED.

Hulu’s Jen Ponton also came on to discuss her new movie Love On The Run in which she has the lead role. In the film, she co-stars with Steve Howey from Reba and Shameless as well as renowned actress Francis Fisher (who played the mom to Kate Winslet’s character in Titanic).. I was excited to get the inside scoop on how those two were behind the scenes versus what we know of their public personas.

Another guest is modern-day poet Jaquair Gillete who is also a political activist and is outspoken on issues that face African Americans. His interview was fun and also very educational. We talked about so many things that it will probably end up becoming a 2-parter.

Jaquair Gillete - Facebook

We have the stunningly beautiful actress Drea Castro and she discusses acting in a number one box office hit in America, the movie Act of Valor. She also worked with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey when she was in the movie Baby Mama.

We have Real Housewives, celebrity chefs, a popular porn star (who might surprise you!) as well as fellow hosts of podcasts and book authors. This is just the beginning of the season! As a huge fan of audio books, I know that what makes a good one stand out is pace and delivery. That’s something I really took note of before crafting the TOASTED format.

What should listeners expect from the tone of TOASTED?

The feel is relaxed and conversational as if you’re sitting with a good friend and you each have a glass of wine in hand. I wanted to make each episode short and sweet (under 49 minutes) as well as personalized - not formal or impersonal - for my listeners.

What happens when you run over the 49 minutes?

When this happens we’re provided with BONUS content. That's why most of the episodes have a 10-12 minute After-Show (in which guests feel free to get a little more personal). You can stream and listen to an After-Show free if you head over to ToastedTime.com

I understand that the website is a major component of this podcast because that’s where you have video and more.

ToastedTime.com is not just a website for TOASTED Podcast. It has a recipe blog, which offers a step-by-step approach to making delicious meals. I wanted to design it in a way that it's mess-up proof, so that every step had a picture to follow with detailed descriptions and the right measurements. There’s also a section for the TOASTED web series which we are currently filming. It follows my crazy friends and family making different dishes as we go through everyday life. It's a hybrid of a cooking show and reality series (think: The Simple Life meets Food Network). In a span of a 6 to 9 minute webisode we get to entertain you and make you laugh as you learn how to make something delicious in the kitchen.

How did you come up with the concept for TOASTED?

Nowadays I'm a big yoga fan, but back when I was a kid I was overweight. The idea of cutting down on meals and calories did not sit well with me. I would get up in the middle of the night and make myself elaborate meals using our family cookbook which had recipes added throughout the generations. This gave me a passion for cooking which carried over into my adulthood.

When I lived in LA, my career as an acting coach took off and I had a chance to meet many cool actors and people from the industry. Many times I ended up cooking for them as we shared celeb stories and inside scoop over wine.. That's where the concept of TOASTED emerged. I wanted to create an escape, where you can tune-in weekly and laugh and forget about everything else.

Listeners will probably notice the formula of combining two opposites: a GUILTY PLEASURE (celeb news and gossip) and a USEFUL How-To Cooking guide, which creates a balance for quality entertainment. Whether you are a professional chef, someone who is just starting their journey as a cook or a major foodie, I promise that everyone will find something useful from the TOASTED platform. Knowing how many choices of podcasts people have to listen to today, I will treasure my listeners and viewers - my “Toasters” - and take the time to write back and connect with them.

Dmitri Preston Lazarev Dmitri Preston Lazarev, host of TOASTED, filming for his web series at ToastedTime.com